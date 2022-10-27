Roundup: Gambling alleged at smoke shop, bank robbery suspect photos released, more news

Port Hueneme police said an illegal gambling machine was recently seized during a warrant search at a smoke shop.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Alleged gambling at smoke shop under investigation

PORT HUENEME — Authorities in Port Hueneme seized an alleged illegal gambling machine during a warrant search at a smoke shop this month.

Detectives with the Port Hueneme Police Department learned of possible illicit gambling at the Cali Cloud Smoke Shop in early September, the agency said. The business is at 261 E. Hueneme Road.

Authorities saw an illegal gambling room inside the shop, including a so-called "machina." The standalone machines with playing stations are not that same as a typical six-button arcade game, which has a different physical layout, according to police.

The machine at the shop was an illegal video gaming device with stations for two players, said Scott Matalon, spokesman for the police department.

On Oct. 14, police detectives and officers served a search warrant at the business.

They reportedly found two people in a back room using the gambling machine.

Port Hueneme police said they are investigating alleged illegal gambling involving a video gaming machine in a local smoke shop.

Detectives seized the large machine as well as illegal tobacco products and about $2,500 cash related to illegal gambling, officials said.

As of Thursday, no arrests had been made, Matalon said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Baltazar Tapia at 805-986-6619 or btapia@cityofporthueneme.org.

Medical fatality on hiking trail

VENTURA COUNTY — A man reportedly died of a medical emergency while hiking with a group in open space around Newbury Park on Wednesday.

Ventura County firefighters responded around 4:42 p.m. to a trail area near Angel Vista. The hilly area is generally south of Lynn Road, with some terrain in Thousand Oaks city limits and some in the unincorporated county.

A Ventura County Sheriff's helicopter crew responded to transport the hiker, said sheriff's Capt. Trina Newman. But the hiker, believed to be a man in his 60s, died at the scene.

Story continues

The cause appeared to be medical and there was no indication of suspicious activity, Newman said. The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office responded to investigate the death, she said.

Bank robbery suspect photos released

A surveillance image shows the female suspect in a robbery Wednesday at a U.S. Bank branch in Simi Valley.

SIMI VALLEY — The Simi Valley Police Department released surveillance images Thursday showing a woman suspected of a bank robbery on Wednesday.

One photo shows the suspect wearing a gray hoodie, dark face mask and black gloves as she walks into the U.S. Bank branch at 1445 E. Los Angeles Ave. shortly before 11 a.m. A second image shows her standing at a teller's window.

No one was injured and no weapons were seen during the incident.

Police say the woman fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Lam at 805-583-6959.

Simi Valley police have released surveillance images of a woman suspected of robbing a U.S. Bank branch on Wednesday.

Couple arrested for alleged theft of relief funds

FILLMORE — A married couple in Fillmore has been charged in connection with an alleged fraud scheme that resulted in nearly $100,000 being stolen from COVID-19 relief grant funding, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to provide police services in Fillmore.

One suspect, a 49-year-old Fillmore woman, faces felony charges for grand theft, fraudulent claims, false personation of another and conspiracy. Her husband, a 52-year-old Fillmore man, was charged with one count of felony conspiracy.

The charges stem from a purported scheme developed for their business, Fillmore General Services, which informed clients they qualified for COVID-19 relief grants at both the county and state level.

Authorities allege the company doctored tax documents to increase gross income and submitted fraudulent business certificates in order to receive grant funding for businesses that would not have normally qualified. The company also received a fee for each client that applied for funding using fraudulent documents.

Sheriff's investigators say the business got about $95,000 using the scheme. The fraudulent documents were submitted between June 2020 and November 2021, officials allege.

On Oct. 20, both suspects were arrested and booked into county jail with bail set at $50,000 each. The Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed charges the same day. Both suspects have since been released on bond and are due to be arraigned on Nov. 3.

Anyone who may be a victim or has additional information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Jason Cantrall at 805-384-4744.

Rx takeback Saturday in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY — The Simi Valley Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back day on Saturday so residents can dispose of expired, unused and unwanted medication.

The event will be held at the Simi Valley police station, 3901 Alamo St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The department is collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Residents can drop off prescription medication, chemotherapy drugs, over-the-counter pills, liquids, creams and pet medications.

All solid medications should be emptied into a clear plastic bag that can be sealed shut. Pill bottles and containers should have personal information removed and can be recycled at home. Liquid, gel and cream medications can be left in their original containers.

Not all medical items will be taken. Officials won't accept intravenous bags or solutions, oxygen tanks, inhalers, thermometers, nebulizer machines and sharp objects.

For more information, call 805-583-6917. Messages will be returned.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Port Hueneme authorities seize alleged illegal gambling machine