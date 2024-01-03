Roundup: Garage fire threatens Pierpont homes, guns seized in Santa Paula, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Garage fire in Pierpont threatens homes

A detached garage caught fire in Ventura's Pierpont neighborhood Tuesday morning, sending up a plume of smoke and threatening surrounding homes for a time.

The fire was reported shortly before 9 a.m. in the 2500 block of Pierpont Boulevard, according to the Ventura Fire Department.

Crews found the structure with smoke and fire showing. The fire "immediately" threatened multiple nearby homes, including the residence associated with the garage, authorities said in a news release. An aggressive attack kept the blaze from spreading to surrounding residences.

Firefighters controlled the fire within about eight minutes. No one was inside the garage. Ventura police and Oxnard Fire Department crews assisted with the effort.

The cause remained under investigation.

Ventura firefighters extinguished a blaze in a detached garage on Pierpont Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Guns confiscated during search

Authorities seized a dozen firearms during a warrant search of a residence in Santa Paula last month.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office had launched an investigation after an early morning incident on Nov. 25, when responding to a shots-fired call in an unincorporated area in the 21000 block of South Mountain Road. Deputies from the Fillmore station had arrested the 37-year-old Santa Paula man that day on suspicion of misdemeanor narcotics violations during a traffic stop, authorities said, but didn't find any weapons in the suspect's car at the time, the agency said in a news release.

Detectives with the sheriff's west county Special Enforcement Unit continued the investigation and obtained a search warrant for the man's residence in Santa Paula.

On the morning of Dec. 28, deputies detained the suspect during a traffic stop. Detectives executed the search warrant at his home, confiscating six handguns and six rifles, including an AK-47, according to sheriff's officials. They also seized ammunition and narcotics paraphernalia.

Sheriff's officials seized about a dozen firearms in late December from the home of a Santa Paula man barred from having guns.

The Santa Paul man is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to prior convictions, including violating a domestic violence protective order, authorities said.

The firearms at the site were not registered to the man or anyone at the residence, according to sheriff's officials.

The man was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony firearms violations and was subsequently charged by prosecutors. He remained housed at the county's main jail Tuesday with bail set at $110,000, jail records showed.

Felon allegedly had gun in stolen car

Simi Valley Police Department officers arrested a Los Angeles man on New Year's Eve after finding him in a stolen vehicle, officials said.

At around 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31, officers found the man, 34, in the vehicle near Yosemite Avenue and Mt. Sinai Drive.

Authorities found a loaded firearm and burglary tools inside the vehicle, authorities said. The man was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of burglary tools.

He remained in county jail Tuesday in lieu of $110,000 bail.

Fillmore robbery suspect arrested

Authorities arrested a 20-year-old Fillmore man suspected of robbing another man in the city last month.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, when the victim, also a 20-year-old Fillmore resident, was in the 900 block of Highway 126, also called Ventura Street.

The suspect reportedly walked up behind the victim, forcibly pulled him to the ground and took his property, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted for police services in Fillmore.

The suspect ran on foot to a waiting gray minivan driven by a second suspect, authorities said in a news release.

Several witnesses saw the crime, officials said. Patrol deputies identified the suspect as a person of interest and he was arrested a few hours later for an unrelated incident.

On the evening of Dec. 29, detectives served a search warrant at the suspect's residence in the 200 block of Olive Street. They found additional evidence linking the man to the robbery, authorities said, and also identified the getaway driver.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery. He remained at the Todd Road Jail facility Tuesday with total bail set at more than $250,000, jail records showed.

