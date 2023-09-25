Roundup: Gucci store targeted in Camarillo, women struck intentionally by car, more news

Gucci bags lifted in Camarillo heist

An organized theft crew struck the Gucci store at the Camarillo factory outlet center Friday night and escaped with purses and wallets, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office reported.

The establishment was apparently still open so clerks would have been present when the commercial burglary occurred around 7:30 p.m., Sheriff's Capt. Steve Michalec said Sunday. He did not know whether any customers were inside the Italian luxury goods store or the total amount of merchandise taken.

Michalec said no one was injured and the burglars were not armed to his knowledge. They removed the merchandise from security features and fled in a white Mercedes Benz and a black Tesla Y, according to an eyewitness who reported the incident to law enforcement.

Sheriff's Office investigators are still working with Gucci to determine the amount of merchandise stolen from the store in the 900 block of Camarillo Center Drive, located on the east side of the Camarillo Premium Outlets. The perpetrators are described as a woman and four men ages 20 to 30 along with a slightly older man age 30 to 40.

They were still at large Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding the crime, the identity of the perpetrators or information about the vehicles is encouraged to contact the Camarillo Detective Bureau at 805-388-5100.

2 women hospitalized after being intentionally struck by car

Two women were taken to a local hospital early Saturday after being assaulted and intentionally struck by a vehicle outside a Ventura bar, city police reported.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. by O'Leary's Sidebar, located at 6555 Telephone Road in an office park east of the County Government Center.

A 21-year-old Ventura woman assaulted the two victims outside the bar before getting into her vehicle and intentionally hitting them, according to an investigation by the Ventura Police Department.

The suspect was booked into county jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing injury plus assault with a deadly weapon based on use of the car.

Police said they found one woman lying on the hood of the car and another with an injured arm. Both were transported to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was being held Sunday in lieu of $80,000 bail at the Todd Road Jail outside Santa Paula, jail records show.

Simi man arrested in gunfire incident

A Simi Valley man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly firing bullets from a handgun into his home and a neighbor's home and car.

Police said they located evidence of multiple rounds fired within the man's residence and garage. A bullet hole was found in the neighbor's parked vehicle and another bullet strike in the neighbor's garage in the incident that occurred around 3 a.m., according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

The police investigation revealed the individual was under the influence of alcohol and thought intruders were in his residence. But police determined there were no intruders and that the subject negligently fired multiple rounds from the handgun. No one was hurt, Sgt. Ryan Brennan said.

The 63-year-old man was booked into county jail in Ventura on suspicion of discharge of a firearm with gross negligence. He remained there Sunday in lieu of $50,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Theft crew hits Gucci store, driver targets women, more news