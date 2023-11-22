Roundup: Guilty plea in 2018 Oxnard murder, Santa Paul stabbing arrest

Here is a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Guilty plea in 2018 murder

Oxnard resident Osvaldo Hernandez, 24, pleaded guilty last week to one count of second-degree murder for a 2018 shooting that killed Robert De La Cerda, 39.

Hernandez also pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of robbery as well as attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. He admitted to several special allegations, including that he used a gun when killing the victim, the Ventura County District Attorney's office said in a news release.

Hernandez had been out on bail after a concealed handgun arrest when he committed a string of robberies on June 27, 2018, prosecutors said. Between 3:45 a.m. and 6:09 a.m., he carried out a series of robberies at various locations in Oxnard, once brandishing a knife and once flashing a handgun.

During the fourth and final incident that morning, Hernandez approached De La Cerda and another man parked in their car. He pointed a gun and demanded their property. De La Cerda stepped out of the car and exchanged words with the gunman. Hernandez fired one shot, killing De La Cerda, before driving off.

Oxnard Police Department officers arrested Hernandez the following month.

Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced on the morning of Jan. 25 in room 11 of Ventura County Superior Court. He is expected to receive 15 years-to-life plus 17 years 8 months state prison, prosecutors said.

Teen arrested in Santa Paula stabbings

Police arrested a 17-year-old male over the weekend on suspicion of stabbing two people during a fight Friday afternoon near Santa Paula High School.

The two male victims, one 18 and one 17, both sustained moderate stab wounds and were transported to a local hospital, Santa Paula's interim Police Chief Don Aguilar said Tuesday. Their injuries were not life-threatening, he said.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. Friday on Santa Paula Street, near where it intersects with Sixth Street. One of the department's resource officers with the nearby high school was the first to respond, followed by patrol officers and a team of detectives.

Detectives eventually tracked down the suspect and arrested him Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the county's juvenile hall facility.

Neither the suspect nor the victims attended Santa Paula High, Aguilar said.

Police are still investigating the actions of the victims prior to the stabbing. Neither victim was carrying a weapon, authorities said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Hector Ramirez at 805-525-4474, ext. 273.

