Roundup: Guilty plea in bike path assault, firefighter's death deemed medical issue, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Firefighter's death attributed to medical issue

OXNARD – The death of an off-duty firefighter from Alaska who had been swimming off the Oxnard coast in October has been attributed to a medical issue.

The cause of death for Matthew Quiner, 54, of Kenai, was atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. The manner was determined as accidental.

Quiner had been swimming near the Oxnard Shores neighborhood on the evening of Oct. 8. The incident was initially reported as an apparent drowning. He was found in the water and given CPR on shore, but ultimately died at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard.

Capri Way in the Oxnard Shores neighborhood, near where an off-duty firefighter from Alaska died in an apparent drowning at Oxnard State Beach on Friday night, Oct. 8, 2021.

Quiner was a firefighter with the Nikiski Fire Department in Kenai. He had been swimming alone at the time but was at the beach with family members, authorities said.

Local fire and law enforcement agencies accompanied Quiner's body from the hospital to the medical examiner's office in Ventura, performing the procession along Highway 101 and surface streets as a way of showing respect for a fellow first responder, officials said.

Guilty plea in bike path assault, exposure cases

VENTURA – A Ventura man has pleaded guilty to all charges in a pair of cases involving sexually motivated crimes, including a bike path assault in September.

Martin Valdez Arias

Martin Valdez Arias, 28, had initially been charged with felony false imprisonment by violence and misdemeanor attempted sexual battery in connection with an incident reported Sept. 1 on the bike path near Ventura Community Park. A woman was walking on the path at midday when Arias, who had been riding a bicycle, attacked her, authorities reported. He was later arrested after the Ventura Police Department released a police sketch and a surveillance image.

While investigating the bike path case, authorities learned Arias had committed a separate sexually motivated crime on Aug. 30, also while riding a bicycle in Ventura. He had exposed his genitals as he rode past a woman walking with her grandson. Prosecutors charged him with a felony count of indecent exposure and issued a release seeking other potential victims.

On Thursday, Arias, a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty in Ventura County Superior Court to all counts and all special enhancements, which include prior strike enhancements, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

A message left for Arias' attorney Friday was not returned by press time.

Brent Nibecker, supervising deputy DA, said prosecutors anticipate Arias will be sentenced to 6 years in prison plus additional time for the misdemeanor charge.

While it's a significant sentence, Nibecker said, prosecutors would have wanted an even longer sentence because Arias is a "dangerous individual."

Prior convictions in Ventura County show Arias has victimized more than 10 females, Nibecker said. A 2017 attempted robbery conviction involved a female victim as did a separate indecent exposure incident tried in the same case.

In 2020, Arias was convicted of eight charges, including three indecent exposure incidents. The other incidents were sexual batteries, he said. All victims were female and some victims were accompanied by children, Nibecker said. Arias' initial indecent exposure conviction boosted subsequent exposure incidents to felonies, he added.

At the time of the most recent incidents in August and September, Arias was on parole and wearing an ankle monitor, Nibecker said.

No additional victims came forward after the DA's office issued its release earlier this month concerning the Aug. 30 incident, he said.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 2 in room 45. Arias remains housed at Todd Road Jail and is not eligible for bail.

Suicide reported at animal shelter

CAMARILLO – A former staff member of the Ventura County Animal Services unit was found dead at the Camarillo shelter Thursday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement authorities said.

The man, who was in his 40s, was found dead shortly before 10:15 a.m. in front of the shelter, said Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Cameron Henderson.

He appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A weapon was recovered at the scene. No one witnessed the shooting, Henderson said.

The man was a past employee of the animal services division, according to county spokesperson Ashley Bautista. No other details were provided.

The incident closed the animal shelter, a public facility, on Thursday. The Star generally does not report on suicides unless an incident impacts the public.

If you're feeling despondent, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, for both English and Spanish speakers, can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Handgun, rifle used in smoke shop robbery

OXNARD – Two people armed with guns robbed a smoke shop in Oxnard Thursday night, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Saviers Road, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

One suspect entered the shop armed with a handgun, while the other was armed with an assault-style rifle, authorities said. The first suspect demanded money while the person with the rifle stood watch at the front door, according to police. The suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police officials said they had limited suspect information because both people were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 805-385-7600.

