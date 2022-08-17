Roundup: Guilty plea in wrong-way crash that killed Ojai teen, more news

A roadside memorial sits along Highway 101 in Ventura near the Ash Street footbridge to honor 18-year-old Juan Morales of Ojai, who died when his car was hit by a wrong-way-driver last month.

Driver pleads guilty in fatal wrong-way crash

VENTURA COUNTY — The driver in a wrong-way DUI crash on Highway 101 in Ventura that killed an Ojai teen and injured two others in December has pleaded guilty to felony charges.

Jesus Manuel Calles, 30, of Santa Barbara pleaded guilty Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and misdemeanor driving without a license, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. He also admitted to multiple special allegations.

The head-on crash on Dec. 18 took the life of 18-year-old Juan Morales, who was driving home to Ojai with his cousin, also 18 at the time, after watching the new Spider-Man movie in Oxnard that night.

Morales was headed northbound on the 101 shortly after 3 a.m., approaching California Street, when Calles — who was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes — struck him head-on, according to the California Highway Patrol. Morales died at the scene and his cousin suffered major injuries.

The driver of a third vehicle, who was unable to avoid the accident in front of him and also hit Morales' car, was injured as well, authorities said.

Calles, who suffered major injuries in the crash, had previously pleaded not guilty to all charges. Tuesday's guilty pleas were entered during a settlement conference heard by Judge Bruce Young.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 27 in courtroom 23. Prosecutors said they expect Calles will receive a 10-year prison sentence.

Charges filed in former official's DUI case

VENTURA COUNTY — The former chief spokeswoman for Ventura County government was formally charged Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court in a misdemeanor hit-and-run case from June.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed three misdemeanor counts against Ashley Bautista, who was 40 at the time of the incident. Charges include driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with blood alcohol level above .08% and hit-and-run driving, court records show. Prosecutors also filed a special enhancement alleging she drove with blood alcohol level of .15% or more. California's legal limit is generally .08%.

On the night of June 17, Bautista allegedly rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection of Paseo de Playa and Harbor Boulevard, according to the Ventura Police Department. Authorities allege she continued driving after the collision and was pulled over about two miles away from the crash site. No injuries were reported. Bautista resigned from the high-profile government post after the arrest.

An arraignment is slated for 9 a.m. Thursday in courtroom 10.

Oxnard police investigate stabbing

OXNARD — Oxnard police were investigating a stabbing Tuesday night, officials said.

Shortly before 6:20 p.m., a patrol officer observed a confrontation near the intersection of Channel Islands Boulevard and Ventura Road, said Oxnard Police Department Cmdr. Rocky Marquez. As people dispersed, the officer saw the stabbing victim.

The victim was stabilized on scene. The extent of injures wasn't immediately known, Marquez said, and the incident remained under investigation.

Single lanes on 101 at night

VENTURA COUNTY — Nighttime lane closures on a stretch of Highway 101 north of Ventura will include northbound closures this week and next along with ongoing closures on the southbound side.

The closures, which will leave a single lane open, impact a roughly 4.3-mile section between Faria Beach and Mussel Shoals.

Starting Wednesday night, the northbound freeway will be reduced to a single lane from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning, according to Caltrans, which is overseeing construction work along the section. The single northbound lane will also be in place Thursday and Friday nights as well as Monday through Wednesday nights next week, Aug. 22-24.

Overnight closures on the southbound side have already been in play in recent months.

This week, the southbound freeway will be limited to a single lane from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following mornings through Thursday night. On Friday night, a single southbound lane will be open from 10 p.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday. On Monday, the southbound lane reduction will run from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound onramps and offramps at the Seacliff interchange will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the same nights as the southbound lane closures.

The work is part of a $48 million pavement upgrade project that has lined the section with K-rail south of Mussel Shoals.

