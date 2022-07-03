Roundup: Gun brandished in robbery, injured hiker rescued

Gun brandished in robbery

FILLMORE – Two suspects allegedly brandished a handgun in a robbery Sunday morning at a Fillmore mini market, authorities said.

The incident was reported in the 500 block of Old Telegraph Road shortly before 7:45 a.m., though the crime probably took place closer to 7 a.m., said Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Steve Michalec. The sheriff's office contracts with Fillmore for police services.

No one was injured but an unknown amount of cash was stolen from the business, he said. No arrests had been made as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

Detectives went to the scene to investigate. Anyone with additional information can call the Fillmore Police at 805-524-2233.

Injured hiker rescued by helicopter

SANTA PAULA – An injured hiker was rescued by helicopter near Santa Paula Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 12:33 p.m. in the 10000 block of Ojai Road, according to Ventura County Fire reports.

The hiker suffered a lower leg injury and was lifted from the site by Ventura County Sheriff's helicopter, Copter 8, and taken to the helispot near St. Thomas Aquinas College, said Andy VanSciver, a Ventura County Fire spokesman.

The hiker was transported by ambulance to Santa Paula Hospital, VanSciver said.

The rescue lasted nearly two hours, according to fire reports.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Gun brandished in Fillmore robbery; hiker rescued near Santa Paula