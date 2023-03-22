Roundup: Gunfire at dog show, theft group targeted senior shoppers

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Man fires shots at French bulldog show

Authorities are seeking the public's help to identify a man who shot at another man early this month during a French bulldog show near Oxnard.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

The assailant is suspected of firing a handgun as he was leaving the locally organized outdoor show at 2780 E. Pleasant Valley Road near the southeastern edge of Oxnard, Ventura County sheriff's officials said Monday.

The shots were fired around 6:30 p.m. on March 4, more than two weeks ago, but authorities have been unable to identify the shooter so they are seeking information from the public.

The victim, who is 25 to 30 years old, was targeted by the shooter, Detective Javier Chavez said.

Chavez said the alleged crime is assault with a deadly weapon.

Individuals with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Chavez at 805-384-4725. Anyone who wants to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Theft group allegedly targeted seniors while shopping

Detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff's Thousand Oaks unit recently arrested four people accused of stealing wallets from older victims following an eight-month investigation. The group would then withdraw money from the victims' bank accounts, officials said.

The incidents surfaced in August and September, when investigators learned of wallet thefts in grocery stores and similar locations in Thousand Oaks. Older females had been targeted while shopping. The thieves unzipped purses stored on shopping carts and snagged wallets while a shopper's attention was elsewhere, authorities said.

The suspects later completed large cash withdrawals from banks using the stolen credit cards and other personal information.

Video surveillance from banks showed the female suspect or suspects who carried out the financial transactions resembled victims in both age and physical characteristics, sheriff's officials said.

Story continues

In December, the sheriff's east county investigators learned of new wallet thefts in Thousand Oaks with the same modus operandi. Detectives had also linked the crimes to a group known as the "Kilgore Crew" that had been indicted in 2017 in Washington state.

In the ensuing months, sheriff's investigators determined the alleged co-leader of the Kilgore group, 61-year-old Darryl Kilgore of Van Nuys, was apparently active in Thousand Oaks and neighboring jurisdictions.

On March 15, Kilgore and two alleged co-conspirators were arrested in the 2700 block of Agoura Road after detectives watched Kilgore and a female suspect enter two neighboring grocery stores as the third suspect served as lookout. Evidence was collected during a search of Kilgore's vehicle that linked the group to earlier local cases, authorities said.

The following day, warrant searches at residences in Van Nuys and Wilmington turned up additional evidence and a fourth suspect. The three other suspects are a 44-year-old Wilmington man, a 72-year-old Los Angeles man and a 53-year-old Las Vegas woman.

Detective Michael Melucci with the east county investigations unit said Tuesday authorities hadn't yet determined whether the woman arrested last week was the same suspect shown in bank surveillance videos from the earlier crimes. In those images, the female suspect wore a large cream-colored sun hat and a pandemic-style mask, along with pearl jewelry. There may be multiple female suspects, he said.

The group appeared to target victims of similar age, race and physical characteristics as the female suspect, Melucci said.

Three suspects — Kilgore, the 72-year-old and the female suspect — were arraigned on March 17 on a conspiracy charge, said Joey Buttitta, spokesman for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. The two men have since been released from jail on $20,000 bail bonds, while the woman remained in custody Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bail.

The fourth suspect, the Wilmington man, pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies on Monday and remained in jail Tuesday with bail set at $50,000.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges are expected to be filed, sheriff's officials said.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Gunfire at dog show, theft group targeted seniors