Roundup: Gunfire in Oxnard, teens charged with arson in cafeteria fire, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents from Ventura County agencies:

3 gunfire incidents in Oxnard

OXNARD — Two separate reports of gunfire Tuesday night in Oxnard left one person injured, officials said. A third incident was reported Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Oxnard Police Department responded to shots fired near the Performing Arts Center in the 800 block of G Street. No suspects or victims were found, said Cmdr. Sharon Giles.

Later, in a residential area of La Colonia near McKinley Avenue and 2nd Street, shots were fired from a dark-colored sedan driving past shortly after 10:30 p.m., Giles said.

A man walking in the area was struck on the arm and transported to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, Giles said. The incident appeared to be random, according to the initial investigation.

Police believe Tuesday's gunfire incidents aren't related, she said.

Details about Wednesday afternoon's incident were expected to be released later in the day, Giles said.

Arson charges for teens in cafeteria blaze

VENTURA COUNTY — Prosecutors have filed arson and burglary charges against two 16-year-olds accused of starting a fire at Hueneme High School over the weekend.

Evidence indicates the youths, both 16, started the fire in the school cafeteria intentionally, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. The blaze broke out around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, destroying the kitchen area and causing an estimated $300,000 in property loss. The kitchen area was also vandalized. Oxnard Fire and Police department personnel responded, and county fire crews assisted.

Firefighters found evidence the fire had been intentionally set, prosecutors said Wednesday. School surveillance video showed the teens climbing out of a broken cafeteria window. Police later learned the teens had posted self-recorded video online showing them in the smoke-filled building, DA officials said.

As of Wednesday, the teens were detained at the county Juvenile Justice Facility. They were scheduled for separate arraignments, one on Thursday and one Friday, at the juvenile courthouse.

Alleged thieves strike Walgreens twice

SIMI VALLEY — Three Los Angeles residents were arrested in Simi Valley after allegedly stealing from Walgreens stores in two local cities Tuesday night.

Shortly after 8:45 p.m., officers from the Simi Valley Police Department responded to a theft report at the Walgreens at 2417 Sycamore Drive.

Simi Valley officers had been alerted by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office of a similar theft less than an hour earlier at a Thousand Oaks Walgreens involving three suspects.

The suspects, a 22-year-old man and two women aged 21 and 22, fled both locations in a BMW sedan with temporary plates, authorities said.

Simi Valley officers located the BMW exiting Kuehner Road on Highway 118 and pulled the trio over without incident, officials said.

Authorities from both agencies confirmed the trio's alleged link to the thefts based on matching suspect descriptions and stolen products found in the sedan.

About $500 worth of cosmetics were stolen from the Simi Valley Walgreens, said police Cmdr. Ritchie Lew.

Skincare and makeup items were also stolen from the Thousand Oaks location shortly before 8 p.m., although the estimated value wasn't immediately available, said sheriff's Capt. Darin Hendren.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft and conspiracy and booked into county jail facilities.

