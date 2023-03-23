Roundup: Helicopter rescues 3 from river, some cats saved from fire, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

A Ventura County helicopter crew member in yellow jacket can be seen beckoning to one of three people stranded on an island in the Santa Clara River in Fillmore on Wednesday.

3 rescued from rising river

FILLMORE — A Ventura County helicopter crew rescued three people from an island in the Santa Clara River in Fillmore Wednesday as rain swelled local flows.

The incident was called in around 11:15 a.m. regarding an island near the Highway 23 bridge, which extends over the river south of A Street.

Fillmore Fire Chief Keith Gurrola said the city has a homeless population that lives in the river bottom.

A nearby homeowner heard a woman screaming for help and was able to see the woman on the island surrounded by water. The homeowner called 911, he said.

Fillmore firefighters made contact with the stranded woman and told her to stay put, Gurrola said. Two men were also stranded on the 3-acre island, he said.

There was no immediate danger, the fire chief said, as the rising water would have taken hours to reach the trio.

The department requested assistance from the Ventura County Fire Department, which sent the county helicopter, fire engines and water rescue teams, Gurrola said.

The helicopter ultimately flew the three to a landing area where ambulance and fire crews determined they weren't injured. The individuals rejected further help, he said.

Man pleads not guilty in murder of sister

VENTURA COUNTY — A Newbury Park man accused of murdering his sister in a February shooting pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Brennan Post

Brennan Post, 33, entered the plea during a continued arraignment in Ventura County Superior Court, records show. He has been charged with one count of murder and faces a special allegation that he personally discharged a firearm. Post denied the allegation during Wednesday's hearing before Judge Nancy Ayers.

Cassidy Snow, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds in the Feb. 17 incident at the family home on Sandra Court in Newbury Park. Both siblings, their mother and Post's stepfather lived at the residence, prosecutors have said.

Story continues

The case is being investigated by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The next hearing is an early disposition conference scheduled for the afternoon of May 17 in courtroom 12.

3 cats saved as other perish in house fire

A Fillmore firefighter tends to two of the three cats saved from a house fire Saturday.

FILLMORE — A house fire in Fillmore Saturday that killed multiple cats was likely caused by one of the felines, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Main Street, near the east edge of the city, when neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the front and sides of the home, the Fillmore Fire Department reported.

No one was home at the time. The fire was confined to the kitchen area and was quickly put out, though smoke had filled all the rooms, the department said.

Firefighters noticed numerous cats had been overcome by the hot, toxic smoke. Crews tried to save the animals — 11 in all — using special oxygen masks and CPR techniques for pets.

Three of the cats survived, said Fire Chief Keith Gurrola. Red Cross and county animal services personnel assisted.

Fillmore firefighters saved 3 cats from a house fire Saturday. Eight others perished.

Fire officials determined one of the cats started the fire by jumping on the gas stove and accidentally rotating the knob for a rear burner. The stove had continuously burning pilot lights. The burner flame eventually ignited material surrounding the stove, authorities said.

The department urged residents with old-style knobs to make sure children and pets don't have access. Newer knobs must be pressed down before they can be turned on.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: 3 rescued from river, cats saved from fire, more news