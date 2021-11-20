Roundup: Help sought identifying body; accident closes Simi street, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Accident closes Erringer Road

SIMI VALLEY – An accident that seriously injured a pedestrian closed a section of Erringer Road Friday evening, the Simi Valley Police Department reported.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle shortly after 5 p.m. along southbound Erringer near Falcon Street, said Sgt. Travis Coffey. The area is generally north of Highway 118.

The pedestrian, who appeared to have suffered major injuries, was taken by ambulance to Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

No other details were immediately available. Authorities had closed southbound Erringer as they investigated the crash. As of 6:20 p.m., there was no estimate as to when lanes would reopen.

Authorities seek help identifying body

OXNARD – County authorities are seeking the public's help identifying remains found in a canal earlier this month.

The body of a decomposed male was found in a watershed canal in Oxnard on Nov. 9, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. The site is south of Hueneme Road and east of Perkins Road in what authorities called a watershed area frequented by homeless people.

The person was found in water on the canal bank and appeared to have been dead for several weeks or months, the agency said. The medical examiner's office investigates unusual deaths and conducts autopsies to determine the cause and manner of someone's death.

No age estimate was provided for the person. He was about 5'4" tall, authorities said, although his weight was not known. He had been wearing purple Nike running shorts and a dark, patterned short-sleeve athletic shirt.

Anyone with information about the individual's identity is asked to contact the Medical Examiner's Office at 805-641-4400 or at meo.investigators@ventura.org.

Man allegedly tried to set house on fire

MOORPARK – A 33-year-old man was arrested in Moorpark after allegedly pouring gas on the home of relatives, intending to set it on fire.

The incident unfolded shortly before 10 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Moonsong Court, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The block is on the north side of Los Angeles Avenue, east of Moorpark Avenue.

The victims were described as a man, 61, and a woman, 53, who were related to the suspect.

The suspect, whom authorities described as transient, reportedly poured a "significant amount" of gasoline on the front door and garage door of the home, authorities said, and poured gas on the family's vehicle.

The suspect was confronted by the male victim and a fight broke out in the street. The victim was knocked to the ground by the suspect, suffering injuries that were treated at a hospital, officials said.

Senior Deputy Josh Eisenhard said the victim sustained facial injuries. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment as a precaution.

Sheriff's officials said surveillance video and witness statements showed the suspect knew the female victim lived at the home. He allegedly intended to burn down the house, killing her and anyone else inside, investigators found.

The suspect made statements indicating that was his intent, Eisenhard said.

Both victims are related to the suspect, although officials declined to detail the nature of the relationship. Eisenhard said he was not aware of any prior law enforcement calls to the home in the past year.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and attempted arson. He remained in Ventura County jail Friday night in lieu of $1.5 million bail. He has not yet been charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. The Star generally does not name suspects before they have been charged by prosecutors.

