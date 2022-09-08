ROUNDUP: High-profile cases of 2022

Sep. 8—Three high-profile violent cases in Norman this year are progressing through the Cleveland County criminal justice system.

In 2022, Norman saw a homicide suspect exchange gunfire with officers who responded, and an Uber driver who allegedly assaulted a college student. Norman police this year also arrested a couple following a year-long investigation in which they allege they killed a woman and hid her remains in a friend's basement.

The Transcript has provided summaries and updates on each of these cases.

Isis McMullen

Isis McMullen, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction in connection with a Jan. 20 shooting in downtown Norman.

McMullen allegedly shot and killed James Pennington, 45, and wounded Vernon Lewis in the area around the city's former overnight shelter, 325 E. Comanche St., according to Norman police. She then fired at three NPD officers who responded to the area, who shot her but the injuries were not fatal, according to bodycam footage.

McMullen's attorney Susanna Hearne has filed an application for McMullen to have a competency examination, and for a hearing to be set for it.

McMullen does not currently have a preliminary hearing scheduled, according to court records.

John Butler

John Butler, 42, has been charged with aggravated assault and battery and destroying evidence in connection with the alleged assault of a University of Oklahoma student who used his car for a ride share service.

Butler, formerly an Uber driver, allegedly knocked out a drunk OU student who got in his car at Campus Corner. He then is accused of driving away with her, hiding and planning to get rid of her phone, washing his clothes to get rid of blood from the incident and lying to university police when they investigated the incident April 30, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Uber immediately revoked his driver designation after the alleged incident, and said in a statement that it was working with law enforcement in the investigation.

Butler's next preliminary hearing is Sept. 29, according to court records.

Octavio and Desiree Sanchez

Octavio Sanchez, 36, and Desiree Sanchez, 27, have been charged with first-degree murder and unlawful removal of a dead body following a year-long investigation into the death of a woman who went missing years earlier.

The Sanchezes allegedly killed Margarita Sandoval after she moved in with them in 2018. NPD found Sandoval's decomposing body in the basement of a residence in the 700 block of West Lindsey Street, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit alleges Sandoval "had the cognitive abilities of a child."

The couple were charged after giving "multiple conflicting stories," from which investigators allegedly proved they were lying through interviews, police reports and DHS reports, the affidavit states.

In a letter to the courts dated Aug. 8, Octavio Sanchez alleges his wife "has nothing to do with anything."

Hearings have not been set in Octavio Sanchez' case, according to court records. Desiree Sanchez has a preliminary hearing scheduled Oct. 18.

Miguel Munoz, who police allege had let the Sanchezes keep Sandoval's body in his Lindsey Street residence, has been charged with accessory to murder. He is set for preliminary hearing Oct. 18, records show.