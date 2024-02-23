Roundup: TO home converted to illegal growing operation, robber demands cigars

TO house allegedly used to grow illegal marijuana

Ventura County Sheriff's officials arrested two brothers from North Hollywood last week after an investigation found they had allegedly been operating a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation inside a Thousand Oaks house.

Narcotics detectives had been investigating the possible grow in the 1100 block of Calle Contento since September, sheriff's officials said in a news release Wednesday. The agency is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks.

One brother, age 34, owned the residence, while the other, 41, reportedly oversaw day-to-day growing operations.

On Feb. 14, detectives served search warrants at the men's residences in North Hollywood and at the Thousand Oaks home. They seized four guns as well as evidence of identity theft at the suspects' homes, authorities said.

At the Calle Contento house, the interior had been completely converted for growing marijuana, according to the sheriff's account. The kitchen had been removed except for a refrigerator. All bathrooms except one had been removed and living areas had been turned into controlled environments for growing and harvesting marijuana plants.

The operation included intricate mechanisms for timed lighting, irrigation and fertilization, officials said. Detectives found two large rooms with harvested marijuana being dried. Authorities seized more than 160 pounds of marijuana along with other evidence.

Thousand Oaks code compliance and building officials found the home's electric meter had been "dangerously" bypassed, creating a significant fire hazard. The meter bypass also meant a loss of more than $50,000 in electricity costs, officials said. The home was deemed uninhabitable until repairs are done.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of narcotics and other offenses, authorities said, and detectives are investigating possible identity theft crimes they may have carried out.

Armed robber demands cash, cigars

A suspect made off with cash and cigars after an armed robbery at a Simi Valley liquor store Wednesday night, authorities said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the man, believed to be around 24 years old, entered Paul's Liquor & Market in the shopping center at 2760 Tapo Canyon Road, the Simi Valley Police Department reported.

The suspect, armed with a black handgun, allegedly demanded money from the cash register, police officials said in a news release.

In addition, he demanded cigars.

After getting the items, he put them in a bag and fled northbound through the parking lot, authorities said. The clerk wasn't injured.

Officers searched the area but didn't find the man. No arrests had been made as of midday Thursday, officials said.

Any witnesses are asked to call the police department at 805-583-6950.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: TO home converted for marijuana growing, robber gets cigars