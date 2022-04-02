Roundup: Homeowner tackles burglary crew suspect in Oak Park, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Homeowner tackles burglary crew suspect

VENTURA COUNTY — A homeowner successfully tackled a suspected member of a Chilean burglary crew in the Oak Park area after coming home Friday evening while the incident was in progress, authorities said.

At around 6:30 p.m., a resident on Key Largo Court returned to his house about 10 minutes after leaving and saw a suspicious vehicle outside with an unknown male inside, said Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Darin Hendren. The street is in a residential neighborhood on the east side of Lindero Canyon Road, just outside Thousand Oaks city limits.

As the homeowner walked toward his front door, a male came out of the house and ran toward the suspicious vehicle. The homeowner tried to grab the suspect, Hendren said, but the suspect broke free. The suspect reportedly dropped items taken from the home as he fled.

A second suspect then exited the home. The resident successfully subdued him until deputies arrived, Hendren said. The other two suspects fled in the vehicle. All three male suspects are believed to be adults, he said.

The detained suspect, a 43-year-old Chilean national, was initially treated at a hospital for injuries sustained during the struggle with the homeowner. The injuries were mostly to his face, Hendren said. The man was then booked into jail.

No other residents were home during the burglary.

Hendren said the crew appeared to be part of a so-called South American Theft Group. Such organized crews, many from Chile who are in the U.S. through a temporary visa program, have been carrying out similar residential and other thefts in Thousand Oaks and surrounding unincorporated communities — and elsewhere around the county and beyond — for several years. Sheriff's officials have reported an uptick in the activity in recent months.

Thousand Oaks City Councilmember Kevin McNamee in February provided a report to the council about an informational meeting with a retired FBI official to discuss concerns about the Chilean theft groups. The problem is national, McNamee's report noted, but has been of particular concern in North Ranch, Oak Park and some surrounding communities.

Friday's incident indicates some burglary crews are watching to see when homeowners leave, Hendren said. Typically, when residents go out to eat or shop they're gone for an extended period. But because of the homeowner's quick turnaround, he came back while the burglary was still in progress.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree residential burglary and conspiracy, both felonies, and remained in Ventura County jail Saturday in lieu of $250,000 bail, jail records showed.

Investigators are working to find the other two suspects, Hendren said.

Suspect hid in ceiling of fortified building

Oxnard authorities seized more than 700 illegally grown marijuana plants during a warrant search Friday at a heavily fortified business site in the 1500 block of South Oxnard Boulevard. The suspect hid in the ceiling, officials said.

OXNARD — Authorities executing a search warrant at a suspected illegal marijuana grow in the 1500 block of South Oxnard Boulevard on Friday encountered a heavily fortified building and a suspect ultimately found hiding in the ceiling.

In March, narcotics detectives with the Oxnard Police Department had investigated the suspected grow inside a business building with assistance from the state Department of Cannabis Control. The site was not licensed to cultivate marijuana, police officials said.

During Friday's warrant search, detectives found heavily fortified walls and other barriers. The suspect, a 35-year-old Glendale man, refused to exit, launching a standoff assisted by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. An armored vehicle and other equipment responded.

Oxnard authorities found large containers of liquid fertilizer at an alleged illegal marijuana grow in the 1500 block of South Oxnard Boulevard on Friday. The barricaded suspect was found hiding in the ceiling, officials said.

After about three hours, authorities entered the building and found the suspect hiding in the ceiling. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Inside, detectives seized more than 700 marijuana plants and about 20 pounds of processed marijuana, according to police. Fire department officials inspected two large containers of liquid fertilizer.

Two large generators had powered the operation, police say, with electricity to the business altered. Southern California Edison personnel reviewed the site's electrical safety.

The business was red-tagged and its power removed during the investigation, police officials said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor cultivation and resisting violations, the department said. He was cited and released, jail records show.

Fire breaks out at home under renovation

Ventura firefighters put out a blaze early Saturday at an unoccupied house undergoing renovations in the 2100 block of Alameda Avenue.

VENTURA — Ventura City Fire crews put out a blaze early Saturday at a home undergoing renovation.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Alameda Avenue. The site is in a residential neighborhood on the east side of Victoria Avenue, north of Highway 101, in the Montalvo area.

Crews found a growing fire inside the home and made an aggressive attack, officials said, preventing spread to houses nearby. Ten units responded with 26 firefighters in all, including crews from Oxnard and Ventura County fire agencies, officials said.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

