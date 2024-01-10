Roundup: ID in fatal Ventura hit-and-run, graffiti arrests in Fillmore, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run identified

The name of a pedestrian fatally struck in a hit-and-run collision on Harbor Boulevard in Ventura last week has been released by authorities.

Peter Bashkiroff was 75, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. Bashkiroff was described as unsheltered. The manner of death was an accident, the medical examiner found.

On Jan. 3, he was struck shortly after 10 p.m. on Harbor, north of Schooner Drive, near the Ventura Harbor, according to the Ventura Police Department. The driver fled the scene.

Responding officers found Bashkiroff dead at the scene.

As of Tuesday, no suspect had been arrested, but the department continues to actively investigate the case, said Cmdr. Sarah Heard.

Graffiti arrests in Fillmore

Deputies in Fillmore recently made two felony arrests involving graffiti vandalism.

On Monday, an 18-year-old Fillmore man was arrested after allegedly vandalizing city property. Separately, a 31-year-old man was arrested Sunday for suspected graffiti crimes at several Fillmore businesses.

Detectives with the Fillmore station had noticed an increase in graffiti on city property in December, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted for police services in the city. Evidence from several hot spots showed specific spray paint related to gang messages and nicknames, officials said. Estimated damage was in the hundreds of dollars. The 18-year-old was identified as the suspect.

On Monday, patrol deputies and detectives contacted the teen in the 1900 block of Old Telegraph Road. He allegedly had evidence linking him to the crimes. Detectives returned with a search warrant for his residence, located in the same block, and seized additional evidence.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and street terrorism. He remained in county jail custody Tuesday in lieu of $100,000 bail.

In a separate case, deputies on Sunday responded to a call of vandalism in progress around 10:15 p.m. at a business in the 900 block of West Ventura Street. Responding deputies identified a 31-year-old Fillmore man as the suspect. The man is currently on probation for similar vandalism crimes, authorities said. He had spray paint cans, authorities said, and was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and violating probation.

Further investigation turned up additional businesses as well as city property that had reportedly been vandalized by the same suspect. Damages were estimated in the hundreds of dollars. The man was booked into county jail where he is not eligible for bail, jail records show.

Fillmore residents can report graffiti to the city's police dispatch center at 805-654-9511.

Burglary suspects arrested on New Year's Day

Police in Santa Paula arrested a man and woman around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 in connection with a burglary at a hardware store.

Officers had responded to the Miner's Ace Hardware at 568 Main St. after a store employee had come to the business shortly after the incident and reviewed surveillance video, said Santa Paula Interim Police Chief Don Aguilar in a news release Monday. The suspects had already left the scene, but officers were able to watch the surveillance video.

The employee soon called police back to say the suspects had returned and could be seen on video loitering in an alley. Officers responded and detained the two: a 43-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, both from Ventura. Police found the stolen tools hidden nearby.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and narcotics violations and booked into county jail.

Aguilar said the store employee's immediate reporting and assistance, including providing access to the surveillance video, was key to the quick arrests.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: ID in fatal Ventura hit-and-run, graffiti arrests in Fillmore