Roundup: Insurer agrees to $1.1 million settlement, more news

Here is a roundup of recent incidents and announcements in Ventura County:

Ventura County District Attorney

DA announces $1.1 million settlement with insurance firm selling in low-income areas

Alliance United Insurance Co. will pay $1.1 million in a consumer protection settlement, District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced last week.

The company specializes in offering non-standard, high-risk auto policies with many of its customers coming from low-income areas, Nasarenko said in a news release.

In accordance with a Los Angeles County court judgment, the firm was ordered to pay the money for allegedly failing to efficiently investigate auto accident claims, respond promptly to consumers making claims and make coverage decisions within the time required by law.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The settlement stems from a joint investigation and prosecution by consumer protection units of the Ventura County and Los Angeles County district attorney's offices plus investigators from the state Department of Insurance. The settlement amount includes investigative cost recovery and civil penalties to both district attorney’s offices.

Alliance did not admit to wrongdoing, but has agreed to improve training for employees handling claims, increase self-audits for four years and revise processing of complaints from brokers, the state Department of Insurance and the public through various social media platforms.

Oxnard man arrested on firearm violations

A 21-year-old Oxnard man has been arrested on suspicion of a pair of firearm violations, the Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

The arrest on Oct. 18 came after the Sheriff’s Office and the Oxnard Police Department ended a monthlong investigation into the man suspected of the illegal manufacture and unlawful transfer of firearms in Ventura County.

The sheriff’s special crimes unit executed a search warrant at the suspect's home in the 3400 block of Siesta Way in an unincorporated area of Oxnard, northwest of the Point Mugu Naval Air Station. Detectives found four privately manufactured handguns without serial numbers along with firearm parts at his residence, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. They also found a handgun and rifle that were allegedly obtained through unlawful transfers of firearms.

After being booked into the main jail in Ventura, the suspect was released on bond. He was expected to appear in court Wednesday.

These items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Insurance settlement announced by DA, more news