Roundup: Ladder rescues at Oxnard apartment fire, more local news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Residents rescued during apartment fire

OXNARD — Firefighters rescued upstairs residents from an apartment building early Saturday after a fire broke out, Oxnard Fire Department officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly after 12:35 a.m. in a 12-unit, two-story complex in the 100 block of West Juniper Street, said Battalion Chief John Ceceña. The block is in a residential area west of Saviers Road and north of Santa Clara High School.

When crews arrived, they found a unit on the first floor well involved with fire, Ceceña said.

Some residents in upper apartments were rescued using ground ladders. In all, five people were rescued, he said. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were on scene for more than 5⅟₂ hours, although crews were able to keep the incident to a first-alarm fire, Ceceña said.

Residents in four units were displaced: 12 adults and 11 children. Red Cross officials were called to assist with housing and other needs. Gas and electric utility personnel responded along with building and safety officials.

The cause is under investigation.

Industrial oven fire gets smoky

An industrial oven fire filled a commercial building in Moorpark with smoke on Saturday, Ventura County Fire officials said.
An industrial oven fire filled a commercial building in Moorpark with smoke on Saturday, Ventura County Fire officials said.

MOORPARK — Firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from a commercial building in Moorpark Saturday and found a malfunctioning industrial oven.

The incident was reported around 12:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Science Drive, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. The block is west of Highway 23 on the north side of New Los Angeles Avenue. Smoke was visible to motorists on the highway, prompting an initial response from the California Highway Patrol.

Crews at the scene found smoke coming from a two-story commercial building. More than a dozen firefighting units responded.

Firefighters ultimately traced the problem to a malfunctioning industrial oven, which had filled the entire building with smoke.

The fire was contained to the oven, officials said. No injuries were reported. Most units had cleared the scene by 2:15 p.m.

Firearms seized during separate incidents

Oxnard police seized an AR-15 from a vehicle's front passenger area where a teen boy was seated on Friday, officials said.
Oxnard police seized an AR-15 from a vehicle's front passenger area where a teen boy was seated on Friday, officials said.

OXNARD — Authorities in Oxnard made multiple arrests and seized several firearms during two incidents Friday.

At around 11 a.m., officers pulled over a Chevrolet Tahoe for a vehicle code violation near Hill and South G streets, the Oxnard Police Department reported. The crossing is near the northeast corner of Durley Park.

The driver, a 23-year-old Oxnard man, reportedly didn't comply with officers and tried to walk away. Police made contact and found a high-capacity magazine in his possession, authorities said.

Three juveniles were in the vehicle. Officers found an AR-15 rifle in the front passenger compartment where a 14-year-old boy was sitting, according to the police account.

The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant and on suspicion of multiple firearms violations, resisting arrest and contributing to delinquency of a minor. The 14-year old was arrested on suspicion of firearms offenses.

Later Friday, at around 3:50 p.m., officers responded to Orchard Park in the 2100 block of Edelweiss Street regarding reports of several people with guns at the park. The park is in a residential area southwest of Vineyard Avenue and Oxnard Boulevard.

Officers detained five men in their 20s, four from Oxnard and one from Paso Robles, and another man standing next to a white Kia sedan.

One of the men, a 24-year-old Oxnard resident, reportedly argued with officers and tried to distract them while they were trying to determine whether anyone in the group had a firearm. The man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing and delaying an officer.

A high-capacity drum-style handgun magazine was among multiple items seized by Oxnard police at Orchard Park on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
A high-capacity drum-style handgun magazine was among multiple items seized by Oxnard police at Orchard Park on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Officers found loaded guns concealed on two the of the subjects: semi-automatic 9 mm Glock-style Polymer80 handguns. The guns are commercially sold as incomplete, without serial numbers, and require further manufacturing to become functional firearms, the department said.

Police also found one of the Polymer80 semi-automatic handguns loaded with a high-capacity magazine and a loaded high-capacity drum-style handgun magazine in plain view in the back seat of the Kia sedan, officials said.

The five were arrested on suspicion of various firearms offenses.

Items may be updated.

One of several firearms seized by Oxnard police from a group at Orchard Park on Friday.
One of several firearms seized by Oxnard police from a group at Orchard Park on Friday.

