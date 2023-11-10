Roundup: Last defendant in 2016 shooting near Sizzler sentenced; crash victims named

The last of four defendants in a fatal 2016 shooting near the former Sizzler on East Main Street in Ventura was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Final defendant sentenced in fatal shooting near Sizzler

The fourth — and final — defendant involved in a 2016 fatal shooting near a former Sizzler in midtown Ventura was sentenced to state prison Monday for his role in the crime.

Alexis Ivan Ramirez, 28, of Ventura, received a 25-year sentence, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. Ramirez had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder in May and admitted to special allegations that included gang enhancements.

The shooting killed 25-year-old Cameron Miller of Oxnard and injured an Oxnard man, then 21, who was shot in the leg. Authorities have said there was no evidence the victims had gang ties.

The gunfire took place on the afternoon of June 29, 2016, in the 4200 block of East Main Street, on a busy stretch between Sizzler and Lassens Natural Food & Vitamins.

Ramirez and three others — Richard Hernandez, 27, Luis Aguilar, 27, and a female who was 16 at the time — had been driving along East Main when they stopped their vehicle to confront the victims as the two men walked on the sidewalk, prosecutors said. The defendants yelled gang names and brandished a handgun before driving off.

Alexis Ivan Ramirez

Ramirez and Hernandez then hid in bushes a few blocks away. When the two men walked by, Hernandez fired several shots, hitting Miller three times. Miller died at the scene. The surviving victim was struck a single time.

Ventura Police Department officers later arrested the four after a pursuit that ended in a crash.

“This was a brazen act of violence carried out in broad daylight,” Senior Deputy DA Courtney Lewis said in a statement, adding Monday's sentencing would hold Ramirez accountable for his role.

Hernandez was sentenced in September to 32 years and eight months to life in prison. He had pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder, attempted murder and evading an officer, with gang enhancements.

In 2019, Aguilar was sentenced to 17 years in prison. He had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder and admitted to gang enhancements.

The female defendant's case was resolved in juvenile court in 2018, prosecutors said.

Motorcyclist killed in Potrero Road crash ID'd

Authorities on Thursday identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash near CSU Channel Islands Monday.

Salvador Mercado IV, 51, was a Thousand Oaks resident, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Mercado had been riding a Harley-Davidson westbound on Potrero Road, east of Terry Road, around 10:40 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The site is on a rural stretch that cuts past the south edge of the university campus.

He crossed over a double-yellow line to pass a westbound BMW and lost control, authorities said. The motorcycle crashed into the car and then onto the road, throwing Mercado from the bike. He was taken by ambulance to Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the BMW, a 40-year-old Camarillo woman, cooperated with officers, authorities said. She was not injured.

Man killed in e-bike crash named

A Camarillo man killed last week in an electric bicycle accident was named by authorities on Thursday.

Paige Wolf was 75, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Wolf had been riding an e-bike northbound on Crestview Avenue, just south of Avenida de Aprisa, shortly before 9 a.m. on Nov. 3. The site is in the Spanish Hills Club area at Camarillo's west end.

Ventura County Sheriff's officials said Wolf lost control of the e-bike and fell into the road, suffering life-threatening injuries. He had been wearing a helmet. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Anyone who saw the accident or who has information is asked to call Traffic Investigator Anthony Zacarias with the Camarillo traffic bureau at 805-388-5126

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Last defendant in 2016 shooting near Sizzler sentenced, more