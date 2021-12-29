Roundup: Man accused of filming women in restrooms, arson suspect sentenced, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents from Ventura County agencies:

Man accused of recording women in restrooms

Thousand Oaks Deputies arrested a 39-year-old man over the holiday weekend after an investigation found he took unsolicited photographs and videos of women in various public restrooms.

The investigation began on Oct. 27 at The Oaks Mall, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive.

A woman reported the suspect had been recording her while she was in the restroom. She said she confronted the suspect and took a photo of him over the stall door, but he fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Through an investigation, deputies identified the suspect as a 39-year-old man from Los Angeles County. Authorities seized the suspect's cell phone as evidence in the case, and found multiple videos of women partially undressed at various locations in both Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Although investigators could not pinpoint exact location information for many of the videos, some of the locations include public bus stops, 99 Cents Only stores, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, Costco and other malls and shopping centers.

On Friday, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of invasion privacy, a misdemeanor. The Star generally does not name suspects charged with misdemeanor crimes.

The suspect was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charge. A pre-trial conference is currently scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 in room 14 of Ventura County Superior Court, according to court records.

The criminal investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who may have information about the case, or may have been a victim from a similar incident within Ventura County, can contact Detective Nicole Adrianzen at 805-494-8229.

Suspect convicted in arson

A Ventura woman was convicted of arson for a Port Hueneme condominium fire that took place last year, according to the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The fire occurred on Sept. 4, 2020, in the 500 block of Ebbtide Circle. The condominium is within Surfside III, a gated beach community in Port Hueneme.

The fire burned in multiple bedrooms of the condo but was extinguished before extending to other units. No injuries were reported from the fire.

Upon an initial search, arson investigators found tissue paper inside the victim's residence that were determined to be used to start the fire. Some of the tissue paper samples collected at the scene had DNA evidence still on them, according to police.

Analysis of the DNA evidence, as well as surveillance footage and witness accounts, led to the identification of the suspect as a 35-year-old Ventura woman Valeria Roxana Barriga.

On Oct. 6, 2021, the suspect pleaded no contest to two felony counts of arson and one felony count of burglary. She was sentenced on Dec. 6 to two years formal probation and will be placed on California's arson registry, according to police. A restitution hearing for the case is scheduled for Jan. 19.

Help sought in Nyeland Acres assault

A surveillance still depicting two suspects in an assault of a store clerk in Nyeland Acres last week.

Ventura County Deputies are asking the public for help identifying two men accused of assaulting a store clerk last week.

The assault was reported around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 19 at Los Amigos Market, 2929 Ventura Blvd. The incident occurred in the unincorporated community of Nyeland Acres which is under the jurisdiction of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The two suspects reportedly entered the store and battered one of the store clerks working there. The suspects ran away before deputies arrived on scene.

The two suspects are described as two men in their late teens or 20s. A surveillance still from the store depicting the two suspects was released by deputies to assist with the identification of the suspects.

Anyone who may have information about the suspects can contact Detective Joshua Janca at 805-797-6374 or by emailing joshua.janca@ventura.org.

Car crashes through carport

A car crashed through a Ventura carport on Monday afternoon, prompting public officials to provide emergency structural support.

The crash was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 10000 block of Del Norte Street, according to the Ventura Fire Department.

Crews arrived on scene to find a damaged wall which had been hit by a car. Firefighters and Ventura Building and Safety officials assessed the structure and added temporary shoring to improve the structural stability of the wall.

No injuries were reported from the incident and no arrests were made.

This was the scene of a carport wall damaged by a car crash in the 10000 block of Del Norte Street in Ventura on Monday afternoon.

