Roundup: Man arrested for attempted murder in Newbury Park, more news

Here is a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Man arrested for attempted murder

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an alleged attack on two people in their 60s in Newbury Park.

Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Ryan Clark said one of the victims, a 63-year-old woman, was listed in critical condition Sunday night after the incident reported inside a home in the 200 block of Mayfield Court. A 64-year-old man was also injured in the incident, authorities said.

Late Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office issued a statement with the victims' ages but did not identify their relationship to the suspect. They said, however, that he was known to them.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for advanced medical treatment.

The suspect was booked into county jail and remained there Monday in lieu of $510,000 bond, according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Drug seizure announced

Detectives found these drugs on Nov. 9 during a search of a Panorama City man's house, according to a Ventura County fentanyl task force.

A Panorama City man has been arrested on multiple drug charges in connection with an investigation recently concluded by a law enforcement task force.

Detectives served a search warrant at the 41-year-old man's home on Nov. 9, according to the task force called VC FOCUS, which includes federal and state agencies along with numerous representatives of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and local police departments.

Officers located a loaded handgun along with fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin plus counterfeit fentanyl pills and other drugs.

He was booked into the main jail in Ventura with bail set at $100,000.

The primary mission of the task force is to combat fentanyl-related crimes and opioid overdoses by targeting the supply chain of individuals and criminal organizations responsible for the sales of these drugs in Ventura County.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Man arrested for attempted murder in Newbury Park, more news