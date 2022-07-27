Roundup: Man arrested in machete attack, child porn case leads to charges, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Man arrested for machete attack

THOUSAND OAKS — A 37-year-old man from Thousand Oaks was arrested Thursday in connection with a machete attack last month, authorities said.

Ventura County sheriff's deputies were dispatched June 25 to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Warwick Avenue in Thousand Oaks regarding a machete attack following a verbal altercation between one group of juveniles who had arrived at the complex to meet another group of juveniles who lived there, the agency said.

During the altercation, a 37-year-old suspect, associated with the first group, armed himself with a machete and struck a 15-year-old male multiple times. The man fled in a vehicle with the four teens in his group, officials said.

Detective Mike Loth did not immediately have the ages of all the juveniles but said they were all teens. The 15-year-old suffered minor injuries, scratches, to his ear and has fully recovered as of Tuesday morning, he said. No other injuries were reported.

The 37-year-old was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and felony child abuse. Evidence linking him to the crime was seized during a search warrant served at his residence, according to the Sheriff's Office.

As of Tuesday morning, the suspect was released on bail. He is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Aug. 3, jail records show.

Man charged in felony child porn case

OXNARD — The Oxnard Police Department arrested a 44-year-old man last week after a seven-month investigation into child pornography possession and distribution.

The man was arrested Thursday morning at his residence in the 600 block of Northport Lane, police said. Officers detained and booked him into Ventura County jail.

On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to one count of felony possession or control of child pornography, along with the special enhancements that the crime involved a large quantity of contraband and that it involved aggravating circumstances of the victims being particularly vulnerable.

As of Tuesday, the suspect remains in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is due to appear in Ventura County Superior Court again Tuesday afternoon for a bail review hearing and pre-trial release screening with an early disposition conference set for Aug. 3, according to online court records.

Authorities name woman struck, killed by vehicle

VENTURA — A 46-year-old woman who was struck by a car early Saturday morning in Ventura was identified Tuesday.

The woman was identified as Lamarvie S. Valentine, a Ventura resident, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Valentine reportedly walked through the middle of the intersection at Wells and Darling roads, outside of crosswalks, and into the path of northbound vehicles around 12:20 a.m. in east Ventura, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Paramedics performed CPR before she was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center, where she died.

Anyone who witnessed the Ventura incident is asked to call traffic collision investigator Officer Keith Therrien at 805-339-4437.

