Roundup: Man dies along Highway 126; Ventura police arrest burglary suspect

Suicide suspected in Highway 126 death

A man died after he was hit by a car in a suspected suicide along Highway 126 early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities were contacted at 2:57 a.m. about the man, who was lying down in the roadway, along the Highway 126 overpass at Kimball Road.

Emergency medical personnel responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. An investigation by CHP determined the victim had committed suicide. Anyone who may have additional information for investigators can contact the Ventura-area CHP office at 805-662-2640.

If you're feeling despondent, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, for both English and Spanish speakers, can be reached by calling 988 or 1-800-273-8255 or can be found on the web at 988lifeline.org.

Ventura police arrest burglary suspect

Ventura police arrested a 32-year-old woman early Monday morning after she was accused of trying to steal a car from a house she burglarized.

The incident was reported around 5 a.m. in the 2000 block of Ayala Street, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The male victim told police he was asleep when he heard a noise come from downstairs. When he went to go check on the noise, he found the suspect attempting to steal his car after taking the car keys from the house.

The victim confronted the suspect, who then fled on foot until she was detained by police. She was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, attempted vehicle theft and misdemeanor narcotics charges and was booked into county jail.

