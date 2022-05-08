Man on e-bike crashes, dies

A 31-year-old man died early Sunday morning after he apparently crashed his electric bicycle in Thousand Oaks, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office received a report of the an injured bicyclist around 1:30 a.m. at Borchard Road and North Los Vientos Drive. The Ventura County Fire Department had already responded, said sheriff's Capt. Eduardo Malagon.

The man, accompanied by another bicyclist, had been riding and crashed into a wooden fence, Malagon said. The injured cyclist was taken to Los Robles Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Two deputies went out to investigate the traffic incident but it was not immediately clear what other factors may have contributed to the crash, Malagon.

The sheriff's captain said the rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Driver barricades in stolen car

SIMI VALLEY — Authorities in Simi Valley summoned an armored vehicle and a sheriff's helicopter when a man allegedly driving a stolen car refused to come out for hours on Saturday.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Simi Valley Police Department officers located a stolen vehicle near Tapo Street and Township Avenue. The driver, 40, who sometimes lives in Simi Valley, refused to comply with directives to get out of the vehicle, according to police.

The department's armored BearCat was summoned to immobilize the car and K-9 police dog teams were deployed. In addition, a Ventura County Sheriff's helicopter crew assisted.

The driver ultimately surrendered without incident after about 3 hours of negotiations, officials said, and was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and delaying an officer.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Man dies in e-bike crash, driver in barricade surrenders