Roundup: Man dies in fiery crash on Hwy. 126, long pursuit after burglary, more news

Here's a roundup of incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Man killed in fiery crash on Highway 126

A 45-year-old Sylmar man was killed in a fiery automobile crash reported late Saturday night on Highway 126, just east of Piru.

His vehicle was headed west on the highway in the fast lane but traveled right into the slow lane and then the right shoulder before crashing into a tree, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 1989 Toyota coupe became fully engulfed in fire after impact, CHP spokesman Ryan Ayers said Sunday.

Ayers said the man was unable to get out of the vehicle after the solo-vehicle crash reported shortly before 11 p.m., east of where the highway intersects with Piru's Main Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ventura County Fire Department, which extinguished the fire.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the CHP's Moorpark office at 805-553-0800.

2-county pursuit ends with arrests after vape store in Simi burglarized

Two Los Angeles men were arrested Sunday in connection with the burglary of a vape store in Simi Valley and a pursuit that ended in Los Angeles County, police said.

A neighbor reported the break-in around 3 a.m. at the store at 1869 Royal Ave., after hearing glass break and seeing burglars enter the business, police said. The suspects allegedly left in a black sedan that had been parked at the front of the business, fleeing on Highway 118 into Los Angeles before exiting on Getty Center Drive off Highway 405. The suspects then fled on foot in the area of the 1000 block of Moraga Drive, located east of the museum, according to Simi Valley police.

Los Angeles and Simi Valley police teamed up in the pursuit, which ended with the arrests of the two men, ages 21 and 23, in Los Angeles County.

They were arrested on suspicion of burglary, reckless evasion of law enforcement, conspiracy and resisting arrest. They were expected to be booked into county jail in Ventura later Sunday.

20 vehicles damaged in salvage yard fire

About 20 vehicles stored at a salvage yard in Oxnard were damaged in a fire early Sunday, the city Fire Department said.

Battalion Chief John Cecena said no buildings burned at the fire reported around 4:30 a.m. at 501 Pacific Ave., nor were there any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

These items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Fiery crash on Hwy. 126, vape store burglars stopped, more