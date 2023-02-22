Roundup: Man fishing in golf course lake assaulted, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Man fishing in Simi reportedly assaulted

A 63-year-old Simi Valley man fishing in a golf course lake was reportedly knocked unconscious Monday during an attempted carjacking.

The incident took place shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the Simi Hills Golf Course at 5031 Alamo St., the Simi Valley Police Department said.

The course, owned and operated by Rancho Simi Recreation and Park District, features a small lake out front where some residents enjoy fishing for catfish, said Sgt. Duy Bui.

The initial call reported a carjacking in progress and brought several officers to the scene. They saw the suspect, a 31-year-old Los Angeles man, reportedly fleeing westbound into the wash. Officers were able to detain him.

Investigators found the suspect had allegedly been placing his own items into the bed of the victim’s truck while the victim was fishing. The suspect started reaching into the open door of the truck when the victim confronted him, police say.

When confronted, the suspect reportedly hit the victim in the face, knocking him unconscious. The victim was treated by firefighters and ambulance crews and taken to Simi Valley Hospital. He was recovering, officials said Tuesday.

The suspect, who was positively identified by witnesses, was arrested on suspicion of felony battery and remained in Ventura County jail Tuesday. He was not eligible for bail due to a parole hold, jail records indicated.

Simi police said community members reported the crime as it was in progress and told officers which way the suspect had fled, thanking them for the assistance.

Jump from motel balcony damages car

A disturbance at a Camarillo motel last week caused significant damage to a victim's vehicle and resulted in the theft of his phone, authorities said.

During the early hours of Feb. 15, a 29-year-old Ventura man was arguing with a woman at a Motel 6 in Camarillo, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to provide police services in the city. The motel is in the 1600 block of Daily Drive.

Story continues

As they argued, the man reportedly jumped from the balcony onto the hood of a parked vehicle. The impact caused significant damage, officials said.

Later that morning, the vehicle owner woke up and discovered the damage to his hood. When the victim confronted the suspect in the parking lot, the suspect started arguing. As the victim recorded cell phone video of the incident, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim, stole his cell phone and fled. The victim declined medical treatment for injuries described as minor.

The suspect was not initially found when deputies responded, but surveillance video that validated the victim's narrative also allowed officials to identify the suspect. Investigators believed he had fled to Ventura.

During searches of multiple sites, the suspect was found at a Motel 6 in Ventura in the 2100 block of East Harbor Boulevard. A search of his motel room turned up the victim's phone and other evidence, a sheriff's detective said.

A detective said Tuesday a repair estimate for the vehicle's damaged hood had come in at around $2,200.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of robbery and felony vandalism and remained in county jail Tuesday in lieu of $110,000 bail, jail records showed.

Gun fired from moving car in Ventura, police say

A Ventura man and woman were arrested Monday after the man allegedly shot a gun in the air while the two drove down Harbor Boulevard in Ventura.

The incident was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Harbor. A 911 caller said shots had been fired in the air toward his office by a passenger in a white sedan headed southbound on Harbor toward Oxnard, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Another witness was able to provide a partial license plate number. Nearby law enforcement agencies were notified.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy saw the sedan traveling on Ventura Avenue near Fix Way. Deputies and Ventura police officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and found a 9mm handgun in the car, police officials said.

Officers found shell casings on Harbor Boulevard but no evidence any rounds struck businesses there.

The 34-year-old woman driving the car, who reportedly owned the handgun, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. She was booked into county jail and released on bond, jail records show.

The 33-year-old man in the passenger’s seat was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He remained in county jail as of midday Tuesday with bail set at $50,000.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Man fishing at golf course lake in Simi assaulted, more news