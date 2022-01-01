Roundup: Man found dead in creek, Somis crash, Oxnard bar fight

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Man found dead in creek

SANTA PAULA — A 27-year-old man was found dead in Santa Paula Creek Friday afternoon, the Santa Paula Police Department reported.

STAR FILE PHOTO Santa Paula Creek as seen in 2020 with snow on Hines Peak in the background.

At around 3 p.m., officers responded to assist Ventura County Fire Department crews when a man was found floating in the creek just south of the 17000 block of East Telegraph Road, according to police Chief Travis Walker. The site is along the east edge of Santa Paula city limits. The man was found about 50 yards south of where Telegraph crosses over the creek.

Firefighters deployed a swift-water rescue crew, but found the man was already dead, Walker said in a release. The victim, whose name was not immediately released pending notification of family, was described as homeless and known to frequent the watershed area.

Officials with the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office found no obvious signs of foul play, Walker wrote. The investigation was ongoing as of Saturday.

Major injuries, arrest in crash near Somis

VENTURA COUNTY — A single-vehicle accident on Highway 118 near Somis early Saturday left a woman with major injuries and led to the driver's arrest on suspicion of felony DUI, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported around 3:35 a.m. near the juncture with Mesa School Road, by the Mesa Union School campus. The site is northwest of Camarillo city limits.

A Honda Accord hit a utility pole, said Officer Gilberto Olguin of the CHP's Ventura office.

The right front passenger, a woman, was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by Ventura County Fire Department crews, who initially listed her in critical condition.

STAR FILE PHOTO Mesa Union School in Somis.

More local news: Ventura to close most city facilities as COVID-19 cases surge

She was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center with major injuries, Olguin said.

The man driving the car was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, Olguin said. He was taken to Ventura County Medical Center with injuries described as moderate, where he was medically cleared before getting booked into Ventura County jail.

Story continues

No additional information was immediately available. The accident remains under investigation, Olguin said.

Fight in nightclub causes major injuries

OXNARD — A fight in a bar early Saturday left a man with serious injuries, the Oxnard Police Department reported, and a juvenile arrived at a hospital with a nonlethal gunshot wound on New Year's Eve.

Officers responded around 1:15 a.m. Saturday to an altercation at the Q Club, a sports lounge at 2362 N. Oxnard Blvd., said Cmdr. Kevin Baysinger. The site is in the Tower Square shopping center, located north of the juncture with Vineyard Avenue.

The victim suffered severe head injuries, Baysinger said. The incident remained under investigation late Saturday morning.

Separately, police responded to a gunshot victim on Friday night, New Year's Eve, at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, Baysinger said.

A male juvenile arrived at the hospital shortly before 10:40 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his right leg that was not life threatening. The youth was not cooperative with officers and no further details were available, Baysinger said.

This roundup will be updated when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Man found dead in creek, Somis crash, Oxnard bar fight