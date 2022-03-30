Roundup: Man hit by train in north Oxnard, Ventura shooting, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Man struck by train near Santa Clara River

OXNARD — A man was critically injured after he was hit by an Amtrak train in north Oxnard late Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported around 11:40 a.m. on the east side of the Santa Clara River, near where tracks cross North Ventura Road on the south side of Highway 101.

Oxnard firefighters said the victim was in critical condition when he was transported to the hospital, according to reports from the scene.

The northbound Amtrak train came to a stop near Johnson Drive, on the Ventura side of the river. Initial reports indicate there was no derailment.

Oxnard Police Cmdr. Luis McArthur said the man was taken to Ventura County Medical Center.

"Miraculously, he is expected to survive," McArthur said.

He suffered major trauma to his upper body, fractures and possibly a punctured lung, McArthur said. Officers found a homeless encampment near the accident site, he said, but it wasn't immediately clear whether the man lived there.

Witnesses said the train conductor honked the horn and the man moved away from the tracks, McArthur said, but then apparently moved back toward the tracks and was clipped by the train.

No other injuries were reported.

Shooting injures one in Ventura

VENTURA — Ventura Police Department officials are seeking information about a shooting that injured a male Tuesday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported the incident in the 7000 block of Owl Court. The block is in a residential area north of Ralston Street and Barranca Vista Park, east of Johnson Drive.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper shoulder. The injury was not life-threatening, officials said. His age was not immediately available.

The victim had been sitting in his car when an unknown suspect shot multiple rounds at him. The suspect fled in an unidentified vehicle and hadn't been found as of Wednesday morning, police said.

The victim sought his own medical treatment after Ventura City Fire crews provided aid at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Bill Dolan at 805-339-4444.

Warrant search brings SWAT team, K-9s

Oxnard authorities seized methamphetamine and a weapon during a warrant search Tuesday.

OXNARD — A warrant search at an Oxnard home Tuesday morning brought a SWAT team, two police dogs, a drone and detectives to a residential neighborhood.

The Oxnard Police Department's drug enforcement unit had been investigating possible drugs sales by a man, 25, living in the 1400 block of Kingswood Way. The block is on the east side of Ventura Road, south of Gonzales Road.

Tuesday's warrant search involved the department's SWAT team, K-9s Capone and Rocky and an unmanned aerial unit, officials said. The search turned up a "large quantity" of methamphetamine and evidence of narcotics sales. The suspect and a second man were arrested on suspicion of felonies.

Two other recent arrests have also involved alleged meth sales.

On March 23, Oxnard police arrested a 22-year-old man in the 300 block of Cuesta del Mar when he was allegedly found carrying meth packaged for sale; the man was also arrested on suspected firearms violations.

In Thousand Oaks, Ventura County Sheriff's detectives arrested a man, 49, on March 16 after launching an investigation in October into suspected meth sales. During searches of the suspect, his vehicle and storage units he kept in Newbury Park, authorities seized large amounts of meth as well as psilocybin mushrooms and a handgun with the serial number removed, the agency said.

Items may be updated if more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Man hit by train in Oxnard, Ventura shooting, more news