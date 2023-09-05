Roundup: Man injured by train in Ventura; Simi teen stabbed in apparent fight

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Man struck by train in Ventura suffers traumatic injuries

A man struck by a train in Ventura Monday afternoon suffered traumatic injuries, authorities said.

The Ventura Police and Fire departments responded to a report at 2:28 p.m. of a train versus pedestrian on the trestles behind the Ventura County Fairgrounds. The area was described as near Front and Garden streets.

Officers arrived to find the man with serious wounds to his head and arm and a woman with minor scratches, said police Cmdr. Mike Brown. Both were described as being in their early 20s.

The man was transported to Ventura County Medical Center, and the woman chose not to be transported, said Ventura Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Henderson.

Ventura police continued to investigate several hours after the incident but it was not immediately clear whether the pedestrians would face misdemeanor trespassing charges for going onto the tracks, Brown said.

A spokeswoman for Union Pacific said an Amtrak train was involved in the incident but would not comment further.

Amtrak officials said Train 784 was traveling south from Goleta to San Diego when it struck the individuals who were trespassing on the track.

None of the 270 passengers or crew onboard the train were injured, said Amtrak spokesperson W. Kyle Anderson in an email. The passenger train company worked with Ventura police to investigate the incident, he said.

Teen in Simi Valley stabbed in fight

A teenager was stabbed Sunday night after a fight at a carnival at the Simi Valley Town Center.

Simi Valley Police said an officer on extra patrol at the Simi Fall Festival and Carnival saw a fight at the event and found a male teen with stab wounds. The teen was transported to a local trauma hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they learned the teen had been involved in a fight with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend when other teens became embroiled. No arrests had been made of a Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Kevin Van Fleet at 805-583-6182.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Man injured by train in Ventura; Simi teen stabbed in fight