Here is a roundup of incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Shooting victim in grave condition

A 27-year-old Oxnard man was listed in grave condition Sunday after being shot, police said.

The man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound after the incident reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Frost Drive, located west of Oxnard College. He was immediately transported to Ventura County Medical Center, police said.

Investigators from the Oxnard Police Department's violent and major crimes units have assumed responsibility for the ongoing probe.

Individuals with information on the shooting may contact Detective Catherine Moreira at 805-385-7645 or by email at Catherine.moreira@oxnardpd.org.

Fatal crash reported in downtown Oxnard

A man died after a crash reported early Sunday in downtown Oxnard, police said.

The victim was identified as Moises Aguilar Jr. of Oxnard. He was driving a 2006 BMW sedan that apparently hit a palm tree in the vicinity of Oxnard Boulevard near Second Street around 2 a.m.

Aguilar was extricated from the car by city fire personnel and transported to County Medical Center in Ventura, but died shortly after arrival, police said.

Investigators believe the BMW was traveling southbound on Oxnard Boulevard at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Officers also suspect that one or more passengers may have fled before police arrived.

Individuals with information about the crash may contact Traffic Investigator Alexis Arellano at 805-200-5668 or via email at alexis.arellano@oxnardpd.org. Alternatively, they may contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.

These items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Man killed in Oxnard crash, more