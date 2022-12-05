Roundup: Man reportedly waved shotgun in apartment hallways, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Man allegedly waved shotgun after dispute

Simi Valley police arrested a man who allegedly waved a shotgun in an apartment complex after a dispute with a neighbor Friday night.

The incident was reported around 9:40 p.m. at the Avalon Simi Valley apartments in the 1500 block of Jefferson Way, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Officers conducted a search and took a 36-year-old Simi Valley man into custody without incident.

He was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and booked into Ventura County jail, where he remained Saturday in lieu of $20,000 bail, jail records showed.

Pursuit winds through Simi Valley

Simi Valley police pursued a driver over several miles of city streets before the chase ended in an arrest early Saturday.

A call to police about an unusual driving situation led to a pursuit through city streets in Simi Valley early Saturday, authorities said.

Around 2 a.m., a driver called 911 to say he was being followed by an unknown vehicle, the Simi Valley Police Department reported. The driver, who was initially near Wood Ranch Parkway and Lake Park Drive, provided updates on his travel.

Arriving officers saw the vehicles run a red light and attempted a traffic stop on the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect failed to pull over, launching a pursuit by police over several miles of city streets that lasted several minutes. The chase ended on a dead-end street in the area of Anderson Drive and Luray Circle, north of Adventist Health Simi Valley hospital.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Simi Valley man, surrendered without incident and was arrested on suspicion of felony evasion of arrest and driving under the influence.

Police advise motorists who think they’re being followed to continue driving and call 911 after verifying they're being followed. They're advised not to go home and to drive to a public place, ideally a police station.

Street closure in effect after gym fire

A portion of Fifth Street in Santa Paula remains closed to all vehicle traffic due to the investigation of a fire that destroyed a gymnasium at Santa Paula High a week ago.

The closure stretches from Santa Paula Street to Virginia Terrace, police said Sunday.

Only authorized fire and police department vehicles will be permitted access.The school is scheduled to open Monday.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes to get to the school at 404 N. Sixth St. Parking in and around the campus will be affected and motorists are asked to allow extra time for traffic and parking delays during peak periods.

