Roundup: Married couple arrested in hotel robbery, help sought with suspect IDs, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Married pair arrested in hotel robbery case

THOUSAND OAKS – A Florida couple in their 20s allegedly lured a man to a Thousand Oaks hotel room with the prospect of female companionship but instead battered him and stole his money, authorities said.

The scenario unfolded around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve – with the married couple eventually arrested last month in Northern California, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks.

The man and woman, both 22-year-old Miami residents, had arranged the hotel-room meeting with a 69-year-old Long Beach man. The victim reportedly met the female suspect on an internet site where men meet women who are "interested in finding someone to provide them financial support," according to the sheriff's account.

On the day of the meetup, the victim and the female suspect spent time together in the hotel room. The male suspect later showed up and used a weapon to batter the older man, authorities allege.

Sheriff's Detective Dylan Foley said the younger man apparently used some type of blunt object, possibly a pipe or stick, to strike the victim, causing head lacerations.

The couple took property and a large sum of money from the victim before they fled from the hotel, officials said.

Detectives identified the couple using security footage and other evidence, Foley said, and learned they were in the city of San Ramon in Contra Costa County. Ventura County detectives worked with police there, who found the couple's car at a San Ramon hotel.

On Jan. 27, after authorities secured arrest and search warrants, the man and woman were arrested at the hotel by San Ramon police on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy. The man was reportedly carrying a loaded firearm.

As of Wednesday morning, the couple remained in custody in Contra Costa County with bail set at $100,000 each, online records showed.

The pair are in the process of being extradited to Ventura County this week, Foley said.

IDs of Fillmore suspects sought

FILLMORE – Police in Fillmore hope the public can help identify two men suspected of shopping with credit cards stolen from a victim's vehicle.

They may have committed similar crimes elsewhere, authorities said.

On the evening of Jan. 27, a victim had parked at a business in the 700 block of Ventura Street in Fillmore, returning to the car around 6:25 p.m. to find it had been burglarized, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which provides police services in Fillmore.

A window had been shattered and the victim's wallet and laptop had been stolen.

The victim soon received a bank notification about charges made on the stolen credit cards at a Vons grocery store across the street.

Sheriff's detectives on Tuesday released surveillance images from the grocery store hoping the public can help them identify the men.

Detective John Lemar said he believes the two may have carried out similar crimes throughout Ventura County.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the case is asked to call Lemar at (805) 947-9391.

Details emerge in train death

VENTURA – Authorities released additional details in a fatality involving an Amtrak train in Ventura last month.

The victim was a 65-year-old Ventura man, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office, which determines cause and manner of death. Investigators were unable to conclude whether the manner was accident or suicide. The immediate cause of death was complications of hemorrhagic shock due to left arm amputation, according to the medical examiner's office.

The incident took place on the morning of Jan. 24 near the West Main Street bridge, the Ventura Police Department reported. Police officials previously characterized the incident as an accident. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died. No foul play was suspected, police officials said.

Rooftop rescue from apartment

SANTA PAULA – Police and firefighters collaborated to rescue a woman from atop a three-story apartment complex in Santa Paula on Tuesday.

Authorities were called around 12:25 p.m. to the complex at 135 N. Fourth St., according to Santa Paula Police Chief Travis Walker. A woman, 64, who lived at the site was on the outer edge of the angled roof displaying erratic behavior, he said.

Officers communicated with the woman to keep her calm as firefighters responded. Ventura County fire crews, with assistance from city of Ventura firefighters, performed an angled rope rescue and brought the woman down safely. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Travis reminded residents having a crisis, or who know someone needing assistance, that help is available at all hours through Ventura County's Behavioral Health Services crisis line at (866) 998-2243. You can also reach the suicide prevention lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

