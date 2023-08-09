Roundup: Master postal key stolen from Garfield mail carrier, police say

Aug. 8—Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 8:

Master postal key stolen from Garfield mail carrier, police say

A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier who was robbed Aug. 4 had one of the organization's master keys stolen, according to Pittsburgh police.

The carrier was refueling his truck at a North Negley Avenue gas station when two men approached and made small talk before demanding he hand over his "arrow key," police said. Arrow keys are able to open any mailbox in a given ZIP code, according to the USPS.

Officers told Tribune-Review news partner WTAE that it is the first theft of an "arrow" key in the city.

"It's an incredible amount of mail that's easily accessible if you have one of those keys, so those keys are in high demand," Frank Albergo, the national president of the Postal Police Officers Association, told WTAE. "They're being sold on the dark web. The current price is about $5,000."

Two male suspects are described as being in their early 20s, wearing black sweatshirts and blue jeans, and driving a black sedan with heavy tint in the back window, police said.

Pittsburgh Police are assisting the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call Pittsburgh Police or 911.

"We are asking the public if they feel they are victims of this criminal activity as a result of theft of their mail, to please contact the US Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and file a report," U.S. Postal Inspection Service officials said in a statement.

Officials with the postal service told a joint briefing of Congress in May that they plan to replace 49,000 arrow key locks in select cities with electronic locks, to try and increase security for both mail delivery and the men and women who do the delivering.

Cash 5 winner in Washington County

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold in Washington County will make someone $350,000 richer.

The ticket was sold Aug. 4 at the Giant Eagle on Washington Road, and matched all five balls drawn, 6-11-12-14-27. The total prize is $357,278, less withholding.

The Giant Eagle earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are identified after prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

South Side weekend enforcement figures released

Pittsburgh police released the figures for entertainment patrol citations and arrests for the weekend of Aug. 3-6 on the city's South Side:

—48 non-traffic citations, the majority for open containers, public urination and openly smoking marijuana, according to police.

—8 arrests for DUI, false identification, disorderly conduct, trespass and public drunkenness.

—14 traffic stops

—15 traffic citations

—29 parking citations

—17 vehicles towed

