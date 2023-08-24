Roundup: Meth bust, massage bust, contaminated ocean water

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Meth bust in Fillmore

Authorities seized an estimated $1.2 million worth of methamphetamine in Fillmore last week as part of an investigation into what they describe as a drug trafficking organization based in Mexico.

The bust took place Friday night in a McDonald's parking lot after investigators learned of a large shipment headed to the city, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

A county task force had been investigating the organization, which allegedly imports bulk quantities of meth, fentanyl and cocaine from Mexico to the U.S. The group smuggled meth over the border as a liquid and converted it to solid "crystal" form once in the U.S., sheriff's officials said. The crystalized meth was transported in bulk by drug couriers to wholesale customers in the greater Los Angeles area, including Ventura County.

On Friday, investigators observed a 32-year-old Downey man suspected of transporting meth in the parking lot of a Fillmore McDonald's at 908 Ventura St., also known as Highway 126, where he was with a blue Honda SUV. The man was detained at the scene and a drug-sniffing K-9 police dog from the Fillmore station alerted authorities to the possible presence of narcotics inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff's account.

A search of the SUV turned up about 56 pounds of meth in a cardboard box at the rear of the vehicle. Several thousand dollars cash along with multiple cell phones and several grams of cocaine were also seized. The street value of the meth was estimated at more than $1.2 million. The suspect was arrested and booked into county jail.

Bacteria levels prompt water quality warnings along coast

After recent rainstorms, Ventura County environmental health officials have posted warning signs about ocean water quality on local beaches.

Sites from Rincon Beach, at the west county line, to Ormond Beach in Oxnard failed to meet state standards for bacteria, Ventura County's Environmental Health Division said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

In addition, an interactive map on the division's website shows beaches along Pacific Coast Highway, from Point Mugu to the Los Angeles County line, marked for exceeding bacterial standards or for a rainfall advisory.

People are advised to avoid contact with ocean water for a minimum of 50 yards on both sides of a posted sign. If you do make contact with water or items that have been in the water, wash thoroughly with soap and water, agency officials said.

In addition, shellfish from Ventura County beaches shouldn't be eaten due to possible exposure to the contamination.

The signs will remain in place until tests show the water meets state standards.

You can find the interactive map for ocean sampling results at vcrma.org.

Human trafficking arrests at Oxnard massage parlors

Suspected commercial sex activity at two Oxnard massage businesses culminated in a raid that involved Ventura County Sheriff's and FBI personnel earlier this month, sheriff's officials announced Wednesday.

Three women, two from Los Angeles County and one from Oxnard, were arrested on suspicion of various offenses including human trafficking, pimping and money laundering. Authorities referred to the massage businesses as "commercial sex brothels."

In March, sheriff's detectives launched an investigation into VIP Therapy Massage in the 100 block of West Fourth Street, a suspected illicit massage business. Detectives reportedly found there was commercial sex occurring "throughout the day" at the site, according to the sheriff's account. A 51-year-old Valencia woman who owned the business and a 41-year-old Los Angeles woman who managed it allegedly used coercion on at least two victims who worked there.

Detectives also investigated Blue Moon Spa in the 700 block of South A Street and similarly found commercial sex taking place throughout the day, authorities allege. The business is owned by a 58-year-old Oxnard woman.

On Aug. 4, sheriff's detectives, with assistance from the FBI, executed multiple search and arrests warrants at both businesses and at the business owners' homes in Oxnard and Valencia.

Authorities seized more than $60,000 and a Corvette during the searches, which they allege were proceeds from the illegal activity. Victim advocates at the scene spoke with other potential victims.

The three women were arrested and subsequently charged by prosecutors with various felonies. They have all pleaded not guilty to charges. They remained in custody at Todd Road Jail Wednesday with bail set at $900,000 each, jail records showed.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Meth bust, massage bust, contaminated ocean water