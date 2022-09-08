Roundup: Motorcycle crash victim named, arrests made in Thousand Oaks burglary, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Motorcycle crash victim named

Officials have identified the motorcyclist killed in a solo crash in Westlake Village Friday night.

The victim was Matthew Maier, 36, of Simi Valley, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Friday along East Potrero Road just west of Pixton Street in the Lake Sherwood neighborhood of Conejo Valley.

Maier was riding a 2017 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on Potrero Road when, for reasons under investigation, he went onto the right shoulder and crashed into a raised curb and fire hydrant, throwing him from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to CHP.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Moorpark-area CHP office at 805-553-0800.

2 arrested in T.O. burglaries

Deputies seized stolen clothing, two loaded firearms, a loaded gun magazine and an expandable police baton during a search warrant in Palmdale on Wednesday.

Thousand Oaks deputies arrested two suspects connected with multiple burglaries earlier this year, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The burglaries were reported in February and June and occurred at homes along Via Capote and Churchill Drive.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video, searched police databases and collaborated with other police agencies to identify two suspects, both 22-year-old men from Los Angeles County.

One suspect was arrested on Aug. 22, while the second was arrested Wednesday at his home in Palmdale. Detectives served a search warrant in Palmdale and seized suspected stolen property, two loaded firearms, a loaded magazine and an expandable police baton. Both were arrested on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy.

The investigation into the burglaries remain ongoing and deputies expect to file additional charges, authorities said.

Drug smuggling plot thwarted

Ventura County deputies arrested four people connected to an alleged plot to smuggle narcotics to jail inmates through the mail, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Over the summer, jail mailroom clerks found several pieces of mail containing narcotics while screening parcels sent to inmates.

Through an investigation, deputies identified two inmates at the jail and two outsiders who were involved in the scheme.

The inmates, a 20-year-old Oxnard man and a 26-year-old Ventura man, were booked with supplemental charges of conspiracy and bringing drugs into jail. The Oxnard man was also charged with felony sales of a controlled substance.

The investigation also led to the arrest and booking of a 31-year-old Oxnard woman and a 24-year-old Port Hueneme woman, both of whom were also charged on suspicion of conspiracy and bringing drugs into jail. Both women have since been released on bail and await future court dates for the charges.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Westlake motorcycle crash victim named, Thousand Oaks burglary arrests