Roundup: Motorcycle fatality near Point Mugu, more local news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Motorcycle fatality near Point Mugu

VENTURA COUNTY — A 33-year-old Camarillo man died Monday night after his motorcycle crashed into a power pole along Pacific Coast Highway near Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Alvaro Vivero Rojo.

The crash was reported around 6:45 p.m. on the northbound side of Highway 1 just south of the Las Posas Road offramp.

Rojo was riding a 2008 Suzuki LS650 motorcycle when, for reasons still under investigation, he veered onto the right shoulder and hit a power pole, the CHP reported. The pole was damaged from the impact and knocked Rojo off the motorcycle. Rojo, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP's Ventura office. Anyone who saw the accident or has information can call the agency at 805-662-2640.

Murder charge filed in Newbury Park stabbing

VENTURA COUNTY — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Newbury Park was formally charged with murder Tuesday, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors also filed a special enhancement against Alain Alvarez, 28, of Thousand Oaks, alleging he used a deadly weapon — a knife — during the crime.

Alain Alvarez

The stabbing was reported around 3:30 a.m. on May 22 outside the Hillcrest Apartments in the 1800 block of West Hillcrest Drive and investigated by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks.

The victim, 24-year-old Oliver Willis of Thousand Oaks, died of multiple stab wounds, officials said.

The initial 911 call indicated males had been fighting in the area, although deputies weren't able to immediately find any suspects.

Alvarez was subsequently arrested May 25. During an arraignment in Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday, prosecutors successfully filed a motion requesting Alvarez remain in custody with no bail.

Story continues

No plea was entered Tuesday. The arraignment was continued to the afternoon of June 30 in courtroom 13.

If convicted, he would face a maximum penalty of 26 years to life in prison, according to prosecutors.

Assault seriously injures victim

OXNARD — Authorities in Oxnard are still looking for a suspect in an apparent assault Sunday morning that caused major injuries.

Oxnard Police Department officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the 500 block of North Ventura Road, north of the Oxnard Airport, where they found a 38-year-old Ventura man down in the street with a serious blunt-force injury.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, authorities said. As of Tuesday afternoon, no updates were available on his condition. Officials did not disclose what type of weapon may have been used.

No suspects had been identified as of Tuesday and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Velasquez at 805-385-8287.

Comedy fundraiser for Oxnard police nonprofit

OXNARD — A comedy show Wednesday evening at Oxnard Levity Live will benefit an after-school youth automotive program.

DRAGG, which stands for Drag Racing Against Gangs and Graffiti, encourages teens to stay in school with mentorships and career exploration resources. The nonprofit program, started by two Oxnard Police Department officers, gifts a car to a community member in need every December. Teens in the program work on restoring the car that will be given away.

Wednesday’s lineup includes standup comedians Darren Carter, Luz Pazos, Skip Clark and Dylan White. A silent auction for prizes such as skydiving packages, festival tickets, jewelry and more will be available. Winners will be announced at the end of the show. The event is for those 18 and older.

Funds will be used to provide materials and future projects for next semester's class, said Anne Amon, DRAGG development manager. There are 25 students currently in the program, she said.

The club is located at 591 Collection Blvd. in the Collection at Riverpark shopping center off Highway 101 in north Oxnard.

Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online or at the door. For more information visit draggteam.org/.

Southbound Highway 101 seen from the Seacliff offramp in 2020. The exit ramp will be closed on the southbound side every day except Sunday until summer 2023 as part of a construction project.

Seacliff ramp to close most days

VENTURA COUNTY — The Seacliff exit on southbound Highway 101 south of La Conchita will close most days for the next year or so, according to the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans.

The exit ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, officials said. In addition, the Seacliff onramp to southbound Highway 101 will also close intermittently, officials said.

The closures are expected to last until summer 2023.

The Seacliff exit provides access to popular beach areas along a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway north of Ventura including the Rincon Parkway, Mondos and Emma Wood State Beach. Motorists can still access the roughly six-mile seaside stretch from the northbound 101, just past Ventura, via exit 72 for PCH and state beaches.

The ramp closure is part of a $48 million pavement upgrade project along a 4.3-mile stretch of Highway 101 south of Mussel Shoals. The closure will allow large trucks carrying concrete to access a batch-plant yard, according to Caltrans.

Items may be updated.

