Roundup: Motorcyclist named, man accused in child molest case, more local news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcement from Ventura County agencies:

Authorities identify motorcyclist

SOMIS – Authorities identified the motorcyclist who died Wednesday morning after a collision on Highway 118, east of Somis.

The rider, Ryan Grizzard, 56, of Camarillo, died from injuries in the crash, according to California Highway Patrol reports.

The incident involved Grizzard's Harley-Davidson and a Ford Escort. At approximately 6:30 a.m. the motorcyclist reportedly crossed over double-yellow lines to pass stopped cars and collided with the rear of the Ford Escort as the driver was making a left turn, according to the CHP.

A fatal accident involving a motorcycle closed a section of Highway 118 east of Somis on Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, 2021.

The heavily traveled route was closed for about two hours following the accident and subsequent investigation. Many motorists were turned around at Balcom Canyon Road.

Wednesday's collision is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the CHP's Moorpark office at 805-553-0800.

Charges filed in child molest case

Travis Martin

VENTURA COUNTY – Authorities have charged a Santa Paula-area man accused of molesting a 6-year-old Ventura girl.

They also believe there may be more victims, according to a Ventura County Sheriff's Office release. The suspect is a registered sex offender.

An investigation was launched earlier this month when the Ventura Police Department looked into a report of suspected child sex abuse, authorities said. The Ventura girl, 6, said she had been molested by a family friend while in Anaheim and at Mono Lake.

More acts allegedly occurred at the suspect's residence on Foothill Road in an unincorporated area outside Santa Paula, sheriff's officials said.

The suspect, Travis Edward Martin, 36, is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2007 of similar crimes, authorities said.

On Nov. 12, detectives arrested Martin and seized numerous items from his residence during a warrant search.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged him with multiple counts of lewd acts on a child and other felonies as well as special enhancements.

An arraignment hearing in Ventura County Superior Court was continued until Thursday afternoon. Martin remained in custody at Todd Road Jail Wednesday night where he was not eligible for bail, jail records showed.

Sheriff's officials said they believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Meagan Yates with the sheriff's major crimes unit at 805-384-4731.

Charges filed in string of home burglaries

VENTURA COUNTY – Local prosecutors have charged two out-of-area men with a combined 16 counts of residential burglary after authorities investigated a string of incidents over the summer.

The charges stem from 16 home burglaries carried out in Thousand Oaks and Camarillo during June, July and August that were investigated by Ventura County Sheriff's detectives. The burglaries took place in the late evening when residents weren't home, officials said. Sheriff's officials have said the burglaries were carried out as part of an organized network known as a South American Theft Group.

The suspects, a 45-year-old Los Angeles man and a 24-year-old Chilean man, were charged in Orange County with two counts of residential burglary and remain in custody there with bail set at $1 million each, according to Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko's office.

An arraignment on the Ventura County charges is pending a court date, prosecutors said.

Separately, sheriff's officials said they had arrested three Chilean nationals suspected of trying to burglarize a car parked near Staircase Beach on Pacific Coast Highway, south of Neptune's Net, earlier this month while the vehicle's owner was surfing. A witness who observed suspicious behavior had reported the men. The three had allegedly provided false IDs to deputies who initially contacted them.

Sheriff's authorities said Ventura County has seen an increase in South American Theft Group activity. Teams typically include three or four members, each with specific skills and responsibilities, who carry out residential, commercial and vehicular burglaries.

Officials advised residents to lock homes and vehicles and to report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

