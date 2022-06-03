Roundup: Mountain lion sighting locks down Simi Valley school, more local news

Lion sighting locks down school

SIMI VALLEY — A reported mountain lion sighting in Simi Valley Thursday afternoon prompted a lockdown at a school, officials said.

At around 1:30 p.m., a lion estimated at 110 pounds was reportedly seen in the 300 block of Royal Avenue, Simi Valley Police Department officials said. The area is near Madera Elementary School in the 200 block of Royal.

The proximity prompted a lockdown at the school. A spokesperson with the Simi Valley Unified School District said students had already been released as part of a minimum day, so only a limited number of students in an after-school program were affected.

A mountain lion reportedly seen near Royal Avenue in Simi Valley prompted a lockdown at Madera Elementary School on Thursday. Police officials said the photo was taken by a resident.

Police officers searched for the animal but never caught sight of it, said Cmdr. Ritchie Lew. The department released a photo of the lion that had been taken by a resident, he said.

The mountain lion was said to have moved toward Carmel and Capri drives, but officers weren't able to find it as of 6 p.m., Lew said.

Murder charge filed in Saticoy shooting

VENTURA COUNTY — Prosecutors filed a murder charge Thursday against an 18-year-old Ventura man in connection with a fatal shooting in Saticoy over the weekend.

Julius Jeremiah Luna also faces special enhancements alleging he personally used a firearm and the crime was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Julius Luna

Sunday's shooting, reported around 5:30 p.m., left Piru resident Grabiel V. Cueva Jr., 26, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. Sheriff's officials have spelled his first name as Gabriel.

Luna was arrested Tuesday in Fresno County and later booked into Ventura County jail.

No plea was entered during an arraignment Thursday in Ventura County Superior Court. The hearing was continued to June 30. A bail hearing will be held Monday afternoon.

As of Thursday evening, Luna remained in Ventura County jail with bail set at $1.5 million, jail records showed.

The intersection of Alelia and Azahar streets in Saticoy, near where a 26-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday evening.

County firefighters tackle garage fire, hazmat incident

VENTURA COUNTY — A garage fire caused damaged to a home in Simi Valley Thursday morning and a hazmat call at a Camarillo restaurant sent two people to the hospital on Wednesday, according to Ventura County Fire Department officials.

Thursday's fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Hillary Court, said fire Capt. Brian McGrath. The garage of the home was well-involved with fire, with some extension of the blaze into the house. As of midday the cause remained under investigation, McGrath said. The number of displaced residents wasn't immediately available.

On Wednesday, firefighters responded at 10:30 a.m. to a hazardous materials call at a restaurant in the 2000 block of Ventura Boulevard in Camarillo, McGrath said.

Someone had apparently mixed two types of chemicals in a dishwasher while cleaning, he said, and the mixture off-gassed. Several people reported not feeling well.

Firefighters got everyone out. Two people were transported to a hospital for minor reports of not feeling well, McGrath said, and the scene was turned over to environmental health officials.

