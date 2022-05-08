Roundup: Neighbors evacuated during barricade in Oxnard, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Neighbors evacuated during barricade

OXNARD — A barricaded subject in Oxnard Friday morning led Ventura County Sheriff's personnel to evacuate surrounding neighbors as they used flash-bang grenades and other means to get him out.

The sheriff's special crimes unit executed a search warrant around 7:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Casa San Carlos Lane. The block is on the east side of Ventura Road on the north side of a shopping center along Channel Islands Boulevard.

Since March, detectives had investigated a 34-year-old man believed to be engaged in illegal drug and firearms activities. The subject is a convicted felon and known member of an Oxnard criminal street gang, authorities said.

The man barricaded himself in the garage and refused to exit, officials said. Authorities had armored vehicles, police dogs and other equipment at the scene.

An armored BearCat and the agency's armored multipurpose vehicle known as the Rook — which can serve as forklift, hydraulic ram, claw-wielding grabber and more — were deployed, said sheriff's Capt. Eduardo Malagon. Two K-9 dogs were also on hand.

Authorities evacuated nearby residents as a safety precaution.

As negotiations carried on, authorities deployed light-sound devices known as flash-bang grenades to urge the man to leave the garage, Malagon said. They also used the Rook to tear down some fencing that was blocking deputies' view of the front door.

The overall presence of such resources — SWAT teams in body armor, barking K-9s, diversionary devices, the BearCat and the Rook taking down fencing — all serve to compel people to surrender peacefully, Malagon said.

After about an hour, the man left the garage and was taken into custody without incident and without the use of force, Malagon said.

Detectives seized evidence of suspected narcotics sales, an unregistered short-barreled assault weapon, a handgun, body armor and dozens of live rounds of ammunition. The short-barreled firearm was a so-called "ghost gun," officials said, because it was privately made and lacked serial numbers and other markings. The suspect is barred from having firearms and ammunition due to prior convictions.

He was arrested on suspicion of firearms and narcotics offenses and remained in Ventura County jail Saturday in lieu of $120,000 bail.

No injuries were reported.

Driver barricades in stolen car

SIMI VALLEY — Authorities in Simi Valley summoned an armored vehicle and a sheriff's helicopter when a man allegedly driving a stolen car refused to come out for hours on Saturday.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Simi Valley Police Department officers located a stolen vehicle near Tapo Street and Township Avenue. The driver, 40, who sometimes lives in Simi Valley, refused to comply with directives to get out of the vehicle, according to police.

The department's armored BearCat was summoned to immobilize the car and K-9 police dog teams were deployed. In addition, a Ventura County Sheriff's helicopter crew assisted.

The driver ultimately surrendered without incident after about 3 hours of negotiations, officials said, and was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and delaying an officer.

Sentencing, pleas for 4 burglary crew members

VENTURA COUNTY — All four members of a Chilean theft crew who took part in a Camarillo home burglary in March have now pleaded guilty, with one man sentenced this week, prosecutors said.

The crime took place in the 800 block of Corte La Cienega, in the Spanish Hills area, on March 2 while residents were home. Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responded and launched a high-speed pursuit into Los Angeles, with a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter assisting from above. Two suspects were apprehended that night in Van Nuys. Two others who escaped were arrested a week later in LA.

All are Chilean nationals who were members of a so-called South American Theft Group, authorities said. On Thursday, Galvez Lorenzo Valdivieso, 33, was sentenced in Ventura County Superior Court to 300 days in county jail and 36 months probation, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. Valdivieso had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree residential burglary, conspiracy and resisting.

Senior Deputy DA Brandon Ross had asked the court to impose two years prison time for Valdivieso, but the judge decided on a lesser sentence after a review of the defendant's criminal history and other information, Ross said.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Enrico Francesco Martinez pleaded guilty to the same charges. A third defendant, Byron Manuel Moris Perez, 25, also pleaded guilty to the same charges last month. In addition, Martinez and Moris Perez admitted a special allegation that the burglary was a violent crime because the resident was in the house at the time, prosecutors said. The two will be sentenced in June and remain in jail with bail set at about $250,000 each.

The fourth burglar, a 16-year-old male, has admitted his involvement and is scheduled for sentencing Wednesday at the Juvenile Justice Facility.

Drowning victim identified

PORT OF HUENEME — Authorities have identified the man whose body was found floating in the Port of Hueneme harbor in late March.

Nhuom V. Le was 53, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. He was described as unsheltered. The cause of death was drowning, officials said, and the manner was undetermined.

The body was reported floating face down shortly before 5 p.m. on March 29. Ventura County Sheriff's investigators found no evidence of a crime.

Distracted drivers rack up citations in April

VENTURA COUNTY — April — in case you weren't paying attention — was distracted driving month, with some local police agencies targeting drivers who violated cell phone laws requiring hands-free operation.

The Oxnard Police Department issued 115 such citations last month. The Simi Valley Police Department issued 127.

“Despite repeated efforts to warn drivers about the hands-free cell phone law, some drivers continue to use their phones while operating a vehicle,” Simi Valley police Cmdr. James Buckley said in a statement. “Our ultimate goal is to change behaviors that help make our roads safer.”

California's law, which has been in place since 2008, bars drivers from holding a phone or other electronic device for talking, texting or using apps, the agencies said. Handheld cell phone use can be punished with a fine. A second violation within 3 years adds a point to your driving record.

Police officials reminded residents to pull over and park if you need to hold your phone to an important call, message or to get directions.

The enforcement efforts were funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

