Roundup: Owner of TO massage business arrested, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Illicit activity alleged at massage businesses

Two women who own massage businesses in the area, one of them a Thousand Oaks resident, have been charged with felony pimping and prostitution after investigators allegedly found illicit activity at their establishments, prosecutors said.

One of the businesses, Xinyi Massage, is located in Thousand Oaks. Two others are in Los Angeles County.

In May, authorities with Ventura County's human trafficking task force received tips concerning possible commercial sex activity at the Thousand Oaks site, according to the county District Attorney's Office.

The subsequent investigation of the Thousand Oaks business turned up similar illegal activity at two other establishments: H Massage in Calabasas and VIP Massage in Arcadia, prosecutors allege.

The Thousand Oaks woman, 47, owns the Ventura County and Arcadia operations. The other suspect, a Temple City woman who turns 44 this week, owns the Calabasas business. Investigators believe the two women were working together, according a DA news release.

The Ventura County suspect was arrested Sept. 5, with the LA County woman arrested the following day. Both have since pleaded not guilty to all charges and have denied a special allegation the crime was carried out in a sophisticated manner.

The defendants are scheduled for an early disposition conference Monday afternoon in room 12 of Ventura County Superior Court.

Suspect search in TO includes helicopter

A Los Angeles man was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of two home burglaries in Thousand Oaks, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The 36-year-old was arrested at about 9 p.m. Sheriff’s officials used a helicopter Tuesday during their search of the area.

Capt. Greg Gibson said he couldn't confirm or deny whether there are additional suspects. Little information about the crime, including location of the homes, is being released out of concern it could jeopardize the ongoing investigation, he said.

The suspect was also arrested on suspicion of felony conspiracy. He was booked into Ventura County jail with bail set at $150,000 and remained in custody Wednesday afternoon.

Items may be updated.

