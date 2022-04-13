Roundup: Oxnard crash victim named, Ventura Harbor swimmers rescued, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Motorcycle crash victim identified

OXNARD – The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office identified the fatal victim in a crash between a motorcycle and a semi-trailer in Oxnard from last week.

The victim was Jose A. Miranda, 26, of Oxnard, according to the agency.

The crash occurred at 11:08 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Hueneme Road and Arcturus Avenue.

Miranda was travelling eastbound along Hueneme Road on a motorcycle while the semi was heading westbound. The semi was turning left from Hueneme Road onto Arcturus Avenue when Miranda crashed into the vehicle.

Miranda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was uninjured and cooperated with Oxnard police, who investigated the crash.

Two rescued from Ventura rip current

VENTURA – Ventura Harbor Patrol rescued two swimmers who were caught in a rip current on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. at Surfers Knoll Beach, authorities said.

A patrol officer witnessed the two swimmers who were in distress after being swept away in a rip current. The officer swam to rescue the swimmers.

Both swimmers were brought back to shore with the help of a nearby surfer. Harbor Patrol began performing first aid on one of the two victims who was too exhausted to walk. Both were medically cleared at the scene and refused transport to the hospital.

Members of the Ventura City Fire Department and California State Parks also responded to assist with the incident.

3 arrested in bike path robbery

Members of the Ventura Harbor Patrol rescued two swimmers who got caught in a rip current near Surfer's Knoll Beach on Sunday.

VENTURA – Officers arrested three juveniles late Sunday night after a suspected robbery, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The robbery was reported at 8:50 p.m. Sunday along the bike path south of Main Street.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from Escondido, said he was attacked by five suspects who took his bicycle. When he tried to take his bike back, several of the suspects brandished knives at him, according to police.

Story continues

Officers responded to the area of the Ventura Promenade and found three juveniles. One juvenile was detained at the scene, while the other two fled on foot and were apprehended two hours later.

All three suspects were identified by the victim as suspects in the robbery. They were booked into juvenile hall for robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Oxnard crash victim named, Ventura Harbor swimmers rescued