Roundup: Oxnard crash victims ID'd, teen accused of 100 mph driving in Santa Paula

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies.

Oxnard Police Department patrol cars

Oxnard crash victims' identities released

The identities of two adults who were killed in an early-morning crash Sunday in Oxnard have been released by the county Medical Examiner's Office.

A man who died at the scene of the crash at Portofino Place and Fifth Street was identified as Samuel Castro, 31, of Lancaster. His companion, who died after being transported to a local hospital, was identified as Annette Gomez, 44, of Adelanto.

Both died from the impact of the crash in the deaths that were ruled accidents, the medical examiner's office said.

The two were traveling in a 2020 Honda Civic that was headed west on Fifth Street in the outside lane by the sidewalk when it clipped a 2022 Hyundai Sonata going in the same direction in the interior lane, Oxnard police said. The Civic spun and rolled over until it came to rest in the eastbound lanes of the street going in the opposite direction, police said.

The driver and sole occupant of the Sonata remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. That individual was unhurt, police said.

Juvenile held after allegedly speeding near 100 mph in Santa Paula

A 17-year-old unlicensed driver was arrested on suspicion of several offenses Sunday after he reached speeds near 100 mph in the downtown area of Santa Paula, police said.

Interim Police Chief Don Aguilar said the youth was apprehended around 1:30 a.m. and arrested on suspicion of felony evasion during a police pursuit, reckless driving, driving without a license and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the county's juvenile justice center after his arrest, Aguilar said.

The chief did not know the youth's city of residence.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Accident victims identified, teen accused of speeding near 100 mph in Santa Paula