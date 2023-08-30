Roundup: Oxnard hit-and-run causes serious injuries, Simi man pistol-whipped during robbery

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Hit-and-run crash causes serious injuries

A two-car crash in Oxnard's La Colonia neighborhood Tuesday night seriously injured one driver and left the second under investigation.

Shortly after 9:20 p.m., a 2017 Toyota RAV4 and a 2006 Audi with four doors crashed at the intersection of Colonia Road and McKinley Avenue, the Oxnard Police Department reported. Both vehicles suffered major damage and remained at the crossing when police arrived.

The Toyota driver was still in the SUV. He was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said. No update on his condition was available Wednesday.

Witnesses told officers the other driver was fleeing the area on foot. Officers found a man matching the driver's description in the area. When interviewed, the man reportedly told police he had been in the Audi during the collision.

Investigators determined alcohol may have been a contributing factor for the Audi driver. Investigators also believe the Audi driver was at fault, said police Cmdr. Edgar Fernandez.

As of midday Wednesday, the Audi driver had not been arrested, Fernandez said, but that status could change pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact traffic investigators Alexis Arellano at 805-200-5668 or, via email, jay.benson@oxnardpd.org.

Shot fired during armed robbery

A man was reportedly pistol-whipped and his car door was shot during a robbery in Simi Valley early Wednesday, police officials said.

At around 4:20 a.m., the Simi Valley Police Department received a report of an armed robbery with shots fired in the 5100 block of East Los Angeles Avenue, according to a news release.

The victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot when he was approached by two men. One pointed a gun at him and demanded all of his property. The man then allegedly hit the victim in the head with the gun, which fired a round into the vehicle.

The victim had a cut on the back of his head, officials said, and there was a bullet hole through his passenger door.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Chris Lam at 805-583-6959.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Hit-and-run causes injuries; robbery victim pistol-whipped