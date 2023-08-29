Roundup: Oxnard man arrested after standoff; Oxnard teen struck, injured by SUV

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Man arrested after hourslong standoff

A 30-year-old Oxnard man was arrested Monday afternoon after a four-hour standoff with police at a South Oxnard home, authorities said.

The Oxnard Police Department said they were called to the 3500 block of South C Street around 11:40 a.m. about a "hot prowl," a person trying to enter a home while the resident is there.

Instead, police learned the man at the scene had a domestic violence restraining order against him, which prohibits him from being at the residence. The man had a knife and refused to drop it, police said.

Officers with the agency's crisis negotiation team tried to get the man to surrender to no avail. Ultimately, the department sent its SWAT team, K9 and drone to take the man into custody.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated trespassing and misdemeanor violation of a restraining order, police officials said.

Oxnard teen in critical after being struck by SUV

An Oxnard teen suffered multiple injuries late Sunday night after she was hit by an SUV while crossing a street, authorities said.

The Oxnard Police Department said the collision took place near the intersection of Fifth Street and Patterson Road, near the Oxnard Airport. Police said the driver was traveling westbound on Fifth and struck the teen as she was crossing the road.

The teen was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition. Police did not have an update on the teen's condition Monday night.

Police said the driver, a woman from Port Hueneme, stayed at the crash scene and cooperated with officers. Officers said they did not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact traffic investigator Jay Benson at 805-385-7500 or jay.benson@oxnardpd.org.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: 1 arrested after Oxnard standoff; teen injured in crash