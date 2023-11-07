Roundup: Oxnard man dies after weekend shooting, motorcyclist killed in crash near CSUCI

A man shot in Oxnard early Sunday later died at Ventura County Medical Center, authorities said.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Oxnard man dies after weekend shooting

A 27-year-old Oxnard man died at Ventura County Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound early Sunday, police officials said.

The victim, identified as Rodrigo Carranza, was found in the 4300 block of Frost Drive when Oxnard Police Department officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, the agency said in a news release Monday evening. The site is in a residential area in the city's south end located on the south side of East Bard Road, generally east of Saviers Drive.

Carranza was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center in grave condition, officials said. The hospital later notified police of Carranza's death.

The incident marks Oxnard's sixth homicide this year.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Catherine Moreira at 805-385-7645.

Information can be submitted anonymously through Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org.

Oxnard offers a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of someone responsible for a homicide in the city.

Motorcyclist killed on Potrero Road

A Newbury Park man riding a motorcycle died after a crash on Potrero Road Monday.

Around 10:40 a.m., the man, 51, was riding a Harley-Davidson westbound on Potrero east of Terry Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crossing is on rural stretch near the CSU Channel Islands campus south of Camarillo.

Authorities said the rider crossed over a double yellow line to pass a BMW and lost control. The motorcycle crashed into the car and then onto the road, the CHP said. The man was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was taken by ambulance to Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks and was later pronounced dead. His name had not been released pending notification of next of kin, according to the CHP.

The driver of the BMW, a 40-year-old Camarillo woman, was reportedly uninjured and cooperated with police.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Ventura-area CHP office at 805-662-2640.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Oxnard shooting turns fatal, motorcyclist killed near CSUCI