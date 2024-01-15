Roundup: Oxnard man faces federal drug charges; pedestrian seriously injured in Oxnard

Pedestrian seriously injured in Oxnard

A 35-year-old Oxnard man was critically injured Saturday night as he walked near the intersection of Wooley Road and Oxnard Boulevard, authorities said.

The Oxnard Police Department was called to the collision around 6:30 p.m. where they found the man in the roadway suffering from significant injuries after apparently being struck by a large pickup truck. The pedestrian was transported to Ventura County Medical Center, police said. No update on his condition was available Sunday.

The intersection was closed for about three hours as police investigated the crash.

Officers said the driver of a Chevy Avalanche struck the pedestrian as the truck traveled westbound on Wooley Road. Investigators said the driver remained at the scene, and they do not believe speed or impairment played a role in the incident based on their initial work.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Cpl. Alvaro Pulido at 805-385-7749 or at alvaro.pulido@oxnardpd.org or the station at 805-385-7600.

Oxnard man faces federal drug charges

An Oxnard man faces federal charges for drug possession with intent to sell and illegal possession of firearms, according to the FBI.

The 46-year-old was arrested Dec. 27 without incident and appeared in federal court the same day when he was ordered detained.

A federal grand jury in Los Angeles charged him in an indictment a month earlier with possession with intent to sell more than an ounce of methamphetamine, carrying and possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the FBI said in a news release.

The agency alleges the man is affiliated with a street gang in Oxnard. He has been convicted of multiple felony and misdemeanor drug charges in Ventura County Superior Court, according to the FBI and Ventura County court records.

The federal charges stem from an alleged February 2023 drug-trafficking incident in which the Oxnard man also carried a 9 mm handgun and ammunition.

He is set to go to trial Feb. 20. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in federal prison, the FBI said.

The man's investigation was conducted by the Ventura County Violent Crime Task Force, which includes the FBI, the Oxnard Police Department, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the Ventura Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Oxnard man faces federal charges; Oxnard pedestrian hurt