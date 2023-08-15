Roundup: Oxnard man fatally shot, Santa Paula man dies in crash on 101

Oxnard man shot, killed early Tuesday

A 28-year-old Oxnard man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning in the La Colonia neighborhood of Oxnard, police said.

The Oxnard Police Department responded at 12:40 a.m. to a report of a shooting victim in the 1600 block of East First Street and found Diego Espinoza suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center where he later died.

No arrests have been made and no motive has been established, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Charles Buttell at 805-385-7688. Oxnard offers a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the city.

Anonymous calls can be made to Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org.

This story may be updated.

Santa Paula man dies in highway crash in Santa Barbara

A 77-year-old Santa Paula man died early Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash between Toyota Camry and a Mercury Mountaineer at 3:10 a.m. near Olive Mill Road. The passenger in the Mountaineer died from his injuries and the 66-year-old driver suffered moderate injuries, including cuts and head and internal trauma, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Camry, a 22-year-old from Port Hueneme, and one passenger suffered minor injuries. Another passenger in the car had no injuries, according to the CHP. The Camry driver was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter, CHP officials said Monday.

CHP Officer Michael Fabila said the driver of the Camry was in the No. 2 lane and struck the Mountaineer, which was ahead in the same lane. The Mountain went off the road to the right and struck an embankment, he said. The Camry was disabled in the crash.

Any witnesses who might have seen the traffic crash can call the CHP Santa Barbara Area at 805-967-1234.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Oxnard man fatally shot, Santa Paula man dies in crash