Roundup: Oxnard man guilty in 2018 murder, Highway 23 victim named, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Oxnard man pleads guilty to 2018 murder

An Oxnard man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering his brother-in-law during a dispute in 2018, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Jonathon Fuentes, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder during a hearing in Ventura County Superior Court regarding the death of Ryan Switzer, 33, of Oxnard. He also admitted to the special allegation that he personally used a gun in the crime.

The fatal shooting occurred the night of March 14, 2018, at a residence in the 300 block of Deodar Avenue. Fuentes was living at the residence with his sister and her husband when he shot Switzer during a dispute, killing him.

Fuentes is due to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 23 in courtroom 48. He is expected to be sentenced to 19 years to life in state prison, according to the DA's office.

Highway 23 crash victim identified

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim in Sunday's fatal crash along Highway 23 as Mark Grisez, 61, of Thousand Oaks.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday on the southbound 23, south of the Janss Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol.

Grisez was driving a 2021 Subaru SUV when, for reasons under investigation, his vehicle veered into the dirt center median and collided with a guardrail. The vehicle fell off a drop-off point onto a bike path running along Paige Lane below the highway, flipping again before coming to rest on its wheels. Grisez was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Anyone with information for investigators can contact the Moorpark-area CHP office at 805-553-0800.

Stabbing incident under investigation in T.O.

Authorities in Thousand Oaks responded to a reported stabbing Thursday night on East Avenida de los Arboles, near the cross with Avenida de las Plantas.

Initial reports indicated a man had been stabbed at a liquor store in the area around 6:30 p.m. Ventura County Sheriff's deputies and county firefighters responded. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Story continues

The suspected assailant was said to still be at large as of 6:45 p.m. and may have left the scene in a black pickup truck.

A sheriff's official said the scene was rapidly evolving and more details would be provided later.

T.O. deputies arrest suspected South American Theft Group

Three members of a suspected South American Theft Group were arrested Tuesday in connection with a theft of cash in September, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The theft occurred on Sept. 23 in the 300 block of Giant Oak Avenue in Newbury Park. The sheriff's office is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks.

The victim had just withdrawn $10,000 in cash from a local bank and was parked in the area when she was distracted by at least three suspects who allegedly worked together to distract her. During the coordinated effort, the cash was stolen from her vehicle.

Detectives recognized the incident as consistent with activities of South American Theft Groups. The ploy, sometimes called "bank jugging," involves multiple suspects acting in concert to follow victims who have made large cash withdrawals at banks. Participants typically find an opportune moment or initiate a distraction to steal the cash.

Sheriff's authorities identified three suspects, including two Colombian nationals, believed to be connected to the theft. The suspects were two Los Angeles men, age 31 and 32, and a 45-year-old Anaheim man.

On Tuesday, sheriff's detectives found the three men parked in the lot of a Wells Fargo bank in El Monte, authorities said. All three were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grand theft and booked into county jail. Bail for each was set to $200,000.

Items may be updated.

