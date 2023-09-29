Roundup: Oxnard man in jail now faces murder charge; shooting suspect sought Hueneme

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Oxnard man already in jail now faces murder charge

Oxnard police arrested a 34-year-old Oxnard man in connection with a shooting death in July.

Omar Romo was already in Ventura County jail on unrelated charges when he was notified Thursday of the additional allegations of felony murder, according to the Oxnard Police Department. Romo now faces charges for killing Oscar Rodriguez, 44, of Oxnard.

Oxnard police said they were called July 12 at 1:14 a.m. about a shooting in the north alley of the 700 block of Cooper Road. Officers arrived to find Rodriguez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite efforts by officers and emergency medical personnel to keep him alive, Rodriguez later died at Ventura County Medical Center, according to Oxnard police. His death was Oxnard's fourth homicide of 2023.

Romo is being held on $2 million bail and is slated to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Monday.

Anyone with additional information about the crime is asked to call Detective Meagan Tobey at 805-385-7755.

2nd shooting suspect sought in Port Hueneme

Authorities in Port Hueneme are seeking more information about a gunfire incident in August after recently arresting one of the suspects.

The non-injury shooting took place Aug. 30, when gunfire was reported shortly after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Hueneme Road and Surfside Drive.

Port Hueneme Police Department officers found bullet casings in the road and later found a victim who had not been injured.

On Sept. 19, detectives from the Port Hueneme department, assisted by Oxnard Police Department and Ventura County Sheriff's detectives, executed a search warrant related to the incident.

During the warrant search, a 20-year-old Oxnard man was arrested for his alleged role in the shooting, Port Hueneme police said in a news release Wednesday.

Jail and court records show the man was charged with shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and street terrorism, along with special allegations. The defendant has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remained in county jail Wednesday night in lieu of $250,000 bail.

A second suspect is still at large, police officials said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Supervisor Baltazar Tapia at 805-986-6619 or btapia@cityofporthueneme.org.

Information can be submitted anonymously through Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at venturacountycrimestoppers.org.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man in jail faces murder charge; Hueneme shooting suspect sought