Roundup: Oxnard man nabbed for drugs, guns; bike ban for parts of Hwy 33 and more

Oxnard police said a search of a man's home led to his arrest on narcotics and firearms charges.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Police: Oxnard man arrested after meth, fentanyl, guns found

After a search of his home, an Oxnard man was arrested Thursday for suspicion of possessing drugs for sale and illegally owning two handguns.

The search was conducted by the Oxnard Police Department’s drug enforcement unit with help from the violent crimes and K-9 units. Police said they found more than 2 pounds of illegal drugs including methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as two handguns.

The man, who is 56, has a prior felony conviction, prohibiting him from having firearms, police said. The charges against him include suspicion of possessing an assault weapon.

His wife, who is 50, was arrested for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale. The pair was being held at the Todd Road Jail in Santa Paula and scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Monday afternoon.

Crash, gas leak briefly shut Hwy 33

A crash on Highway 33 in Casitas Springs Sunday night took out two gas meters and forced the road closed for about 45 minutes, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said a two-vehicle traffic collision caused property damage along Ranch Road in Casitas Springs. Ventura County Fire also responded to the call around 9:06 p.m.

A stretch of Highway 33 was closed from about 9:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. CHP officers diverted traffic to Nye Road, said Officer Jorge Alfaro, an agency spokesperson.

Bikes banned on parts of Hwy 33

The California Department of Transportation has temporarily prohibited bicycles north of Ojai on a 35-mile span of Highway 33 that is still being repaired from storm damage a year ago.

The restriction is expected to last throughout the winter and runs from just north of Meiners Oaks to near Lockwood Valley Road. The highway reopened in December after being closed for nearly a year because of the winter storms.

Caltrans officials said the ban is aimed at keeping bicyclists out of emergency construction zones where only one-way car traffic is allowed by flaggers or solar-powered traffic lights. They said the restriction should reduce motorist delays that can range from 10 to 30 minutes.

People are urged to drive through the work zones cautiously and at slow speeds. Updates are expected on X, formerly known as Twitter, at https://twitter.com/CaltransDist7.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Man nabbed for drugs, guns; bike ban for parts of Hwy 33