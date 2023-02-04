Roundup: Oxnard police crash, Simi smash-and-grab arrest, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Police truck, motorcyclist collide

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after an accident involving an Oxnard police pickup truck on Thursday afternoon.

The Oxnard Police Department said the crash happened at 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of East Fifth Street and Buena Vista Avenue. The crossing is a T-intersection where Buena Vista extends south of Fifth.

According to Cpl. Andrew Pinkstaff, the northbound pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign on Buena Vista, waiting to turn left onto Fifth Street.

A private bus had stopped on eastbound Fifth Street to let the pickup through, although there are no stop signs on Fifth at the crossing.

As the police vehicle was turning left, a motorcyclist traveling westbound on Fifth hit the front right bumper of the truck. The truck then swerved left and collided with the bus, Pinkstaff said.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and suffered moderate injuries, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital where he was said to be in stable condition. Two Oxnard police officers suffered minor injuries and declined transport. No injuries were reported by bus passengers.

The crash closed Fifth Street between Rice and Rose avenues for hours Thursday afternoon for the police agency's investigation.

Officers arrest smash-and-grab suspect months after crime

This was the aftermath of an October smash-and-grab burglary at Race Prep Hobbies in Simi Valley.

The Simi Valley Police Department arrested a Long Beach man last month in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary in October, authorities said Friday.

The burglary was reported on Oct. 23 at Race Prep Hobbies, 1782 E. Los Angeles Ave.

The suspect allegedly stole $7,500 worth of merchandise and caused approximately $1,700 worth of damage, according to authorities. A photo released by police shows a door with smashed glass, with a large rock visible inside next to a display area.

Police investigators identified the suspect as a 58-year-old Long Beach man. On Jan. 24, detectives arrested him in Long Beach on suspicion of felony burglary and booked him into Ventura County jail, according to online jail records.

Story continues

Mountain lion tranquilized near home

State officials tranquilized a mountain lion after it was spotted in front of a home in Ojai Friday morning.

Authorities were contacted about the animal at 7:16 a.m. in the 300 block of Park Road.

The resident said the mountain lion was not moving and appeared to be sick or injured. Ventura County Sheriff's deputies notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

At 10:45 a.m., authorities had reportedly tranquilized the mountain lion. They planned to transport it to another location to evaluate its health and determine the next steps, according to Ojai officials.

Another mountain lion in the region was found dead on Jan. 22 on Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road. The collared lion known as P-81 was likely struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

Police make burglary, vandalism arrest

A 43-year-old Santa Paula man was arrested after a suspected burglary in Ventura Thursday night

Ventura Police Department officials were contacted at 6:45 p.m. regarding the 9300 block of Halifax Street on the east side of the city.

Witnesses said a man was knocking on doors of homes in the area. By the time police arrived, bystanders said they saw the suspect enter the side yard of a house. The homeowner later called police to report seeing the man inside their home via the security system.

A K-9 police dog was deployed to detain the man after he left the home. Further investigation found he reportedly entered the house through an unlocked side door and damaged the inside while taking property, according to police.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and residential burglary and booked into county jail with bail set at $60,000, according to online jail records.

Items may be updated.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard police truck crash, Simi Valley smash-and-grab arrest, more